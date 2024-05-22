Thermaltake WP100 Radiator Thickness Compatibility

rabidz7
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2014
- Messages
- 1,334
Can the Thermaltake P100 pedestal for the W100 chasis accommodate four 80mm-thick 560mm radiators in push-pull fan configuration? Can the W100 accommodate a 560mm, a 420mm, a 280mm and a 140mm, all 80mm thick and in push-pull fan configuration?
Here is the rest of my build, currently on air:
https://pcpartpicker.com/user/rabidz7/saved/#view=dgjGjX
P.S I’m aware that this is an excessive amount of radiator space, but I want to future proof things and have no reason not to. Perhaps the fans could be totally off at idle.
Here is the rest of my build, currently on air:
https://pcpartpicker.com/user/rabidz7/saved/#view=dgjGjX
P.S I’m aware that this is an excessive amount of radiator space, but I want to future proof things and have no reason not to. Perhaps the fans could be totally off at idle.