Thermaltake WP100 Radiator Thickness Compatibility

rabidz7

rabidz7

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2014
Messages
1,334
Can the Thermaltake P100 pedestal for the W100 chasis accommodate four 80mm-thick 560mm radiators in push-pull fan configuration? Can the W100 accommodate a 560mm, a 420mm, a 280mm and a 140mm, all 80mm thick and in push-pull fan configuration?

Here is the rest of my build, currently on air:

https://pcpartpicker.com/user/rabidz7/saved/#view=dgjGjX


P.S I’m aware that this is an excessive amount of radiator space, but I want to future proof things and have no reason not to. Perhaps the fans could be totally off at idle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top