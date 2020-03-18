Thermaltake V21 - front filter and case temp

Cliff Couser
[H]ard|Gawd
Thinking about getting this case, and watched a video where the reviewer mentioned removing the filter on the front panel dropped the internal case temp by 5C. Pretty considerable.
Anyone have similar experience or maybe have replaced with a less restrictive filter.
I'd like to keep some sort of filter on to keep pet hair out, and to muffle fan noise a bit.
Thanks!
