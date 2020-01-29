Thermalright, where did the go?

I've been searching for a thermalright venomous x btk ii kit that has the pressure screw on the crossbar. it used to be called the "pressure vault system" i have the bracket for 1155, 1366, 775 but now need one for am4 and no one has them in stock, even the cheaper one. I emailed thermalright and their site says the plate is free, but they replied to the email asking for $25 plus $19 shipping, seems quite excessive for a mount kit. All this to use my trusty U120extreme, had that thing for a decade and it works great, may end up just shelving it and getting something new even tho i'm not really wanting to. I'm building a ryzen rig and will probably end up with the 7/2700, unless i can get someone to pickup one of the open box ones from microcenter, they have the 7/2700x for just 124 w warranty, but its in store only. TLDR need am4 plate for thermalright or at least someone that sells them and has stock