Thermalright AM5 Secure Frame

This frame strengthener/leveler, does it suppose to help with more equal applying pressure? Regarding the AM5 version: Has anyone done a test if there is any improvement at all? I saw a few YouTube installations, but not a test to see if it improves anything.I know starting with Intel 12th Gen CPU socket, there was an improvement after users installed the Intel kit. With it, you can see the thermal paste is evenly spread throughout (as compared to without it).In case someone hasn't seen it/them yet: