Thermal Risk

I've heard and read that acid-lead batteries can cause a release of a very very dangerous gas, H2S.

Recently got an UPS for my PC, not that demanding so the thing isn't that big you know, it's 1200VA/720W but I then realized my environment might not be ideal for it, usually 70 to 100 F/20 to 35 C in ambient temperature and kinda dusty.

Use it? Use a surge protector instead, H2S risk is my main concern.