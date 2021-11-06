Thermal pad replacement (brand discussion)

This video came out last week going over many different brands of thermal pads and some good info:





I ended up ordering some of the NAB pads for my 3090 FTW3 and sucessfully dropped memory junction temperatures by 14C mining ETH (fan at 100% and open air setup). I read online that the evga ftw3 3090 used 2.25mm pads for the die side and 2mm for the backplate side, and with that, some people ran 2.5mm pads die side and 2mm backside. I decided to do a little testing. As a baseline, I was hitting 100C mem junction temp before changing pads. Then I put 2mm pads front and back, and reduced that to 96C. I then decided to try the 2.5 die side (by adding 0.5mm pads on top of the 2.0) and the card would not even make it to windows. Upon inspection, with 2.5mm of pad on the die side the die did not transfer ANY thermal paste to the cooler; there was 0 contact. Finally, I swapped the 2.0mm pads from the back to the front, and put the 2.0 + 0.5mm pads that were stacked [and now impossible to separate] on the backplate side. This yielded the best result, taking my memory junction temp down to 86C.



Anyone here doing pads have any comments to share on their experiences? I guess particularly with GDDR6X 30 series cards, since they are most likely to throttle if too hot.