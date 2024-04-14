  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

There’s your problem!

E

EnderW

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Sep 25, 2003
Messages
11,329
Oops

IMG_2297.jpeg
 
I don't see the problem. OP clearly lapped the heatsink until it was very smooth, should work great! :p
 
chameleoneel said:
Personally never done it. And can't imagine myself ever doing it------but I hear about it fairly often ;)
Click to expand...
I would have said the same thing last week. Been building PCs for 21 years. First time. This one has been running for over a year too.

In my defense I always use Noctua heatsinks the last several years (except this time) which don’t have a plastic peel.
 
EnderW said:
I would have said the same thing last week. Been building PCs for 21 years. First time. This one has been running for over a year too.

In my defense I always use Noctua heatsinks the last several years (except this time) which don’t have a plastic peel.
Click to expand...
I always alcohol the heatsink before install. Even when brand new ;)
 
It happens to the best!!
Used to be 1st thing peeps posted when someone posted they were overheating.
I did it once assembling a system when I should have been in bed.
Cost me better part of a day's work before I pulled cooler.
 
bluestang said:
At least now your don't have to fight to clean the paste off that heatsink. Should just peel right off :)
Click to expand...

Just say you wanted to test the heatsink first.. and left the plastic film on purpose so the paste would be easy to clean off for the first round of testing..
Believable, yeah? 🤣
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top