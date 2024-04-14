There’s your problem!

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Ditto. Nice diagnostic work, though, OP.Personally never done it. And can't imagine myself ever doing it------but I hear about it fairly often
I would have said the same thing last week. Been building PCs for 21 years. First time. This one has been running for over a year too.Personally never done it. And can't imagine myself ever doing it------but I hear about it fairly often
I always alcohol the heatsink before install. Even when brand newI would have said the same thing last week. Been building PCs for 21 years. First time. This one has been running for over a year too.
In my defense I always use Noctua heatsinks the last several years (except this time) which don’t have a plastic peel.
At least now your don't have to fight to clean the paste off that heatsink. Should just peel right off