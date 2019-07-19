The Witcher | Official Teaser | Netflix

Separate names with a comma.
After seeing this, I'm much more confident that it will turn out good.
OMG......!!!! It looks good
I dunnoooo
Difficult. Difficult to tell without a GAW rating and BTP ratios. HBO has just about perfected BTP, but Netflix is better at GAW, although this series has none. I am unsure what the fantasy equivalent is.
P.S. GAW == Gratifying Automatic Weapons. BTP == Breasts To Plot ratio.
P.P.S. I am not sexist, masochist, violent or misogynist in real life. But this is not real life, and I will happily enjoy donkey-punching bad guys and rescuing sexy women in my fantasies.
P.P.P.S. I suspect that I would enjoy doing all of that in real life, as well, but there was a booth giving out free Cheetos on Destiny Day, so I missed my chance to stand in that line.
looks good but not Game of Thrones good...Amazon's Carnival Row series actually looks like it has more fantasy potential...
Probably better than that last season of GoT however. More sci-fi and fantasy shows are always a good thing in my opinion even if they end up just being solid and not mind-blowingly amazing. I'll give it a watch when it releases.
it looks like a fail. We'll see what it does.
// by viewing it; it looks like i'd be better if it was played by original actor from polish tv series Witcher - actor Zebrowki.
superman is too buff.
Everything looks good except 100% of the casting. Seriously, casting director should be horsewhipped.
Yet another wasted opportunity to employ Bruce Campbell.
Gak! Cavil is too much of a generic pretty boy to play Geralt. With the long hair he looks like he is getting ready for a Romance Novel cover shoot.
Should have Mads Mikkelsen. He look appropriately tough and grizzled.
I have to respectfully disagree here. They both look excellent....
Wow, looks awesome and well acted. I am surprised!
You didn't watch it did you?
It depends on what the actor and director do. Cavil is pretty canny.
I remember when Netflix announced that Charlie Cox was going to play Matt Murdock / Daredevil on the Netflix series. I thought, "No way, this is going to suck." I just couldn't see Charlie Cox as Daredevil, he didn't look 'right'. And then I watched it, and after about three episodes I couldn't imagine anyone else playing the part properly. I really hope that after freezing out Netflix, Disney gets off their ass and signs Cox to a movie contract, because it would be great to see some Daredevil in the movie-based MCU.
Cavil looks surprisingly good. And I can deal with the casting choices of Triss and Yen. But what I cannot deal with is the ballsack armor of Nilfgaardians. Seriously WTF. The games did portray a fantastic balance of having realistic functional armor and weapons with little fantasy stylings and the novels did not give an impression that they were any different there. Nilfgaardians look horrible!
Of course I did. He just seems utterly wrong for the role. It feels like generic American Fantasy with generic American Actor.
Throwing the silly wig on him, just makes him look more like Orlando Blooms Legolas, than Geralt.
haven't played the games or read the books but definitely looks good, hopefully it lives up to the trailer.
those were my exact words too when i saw who they had playing Daredevil and after 3 seasons if it was anyone else, especially a big name actor that show would of sucked donkey balls.
at first i was like nah, not my type of show.. about half way in i was definitely interested. amazon usually does a good job with their shows so i'll definitely be checking that one out as well.
I mean when this was announced I thought it was the only choice. Cavils hair looks fake as hell and his acting is about as good as a piece of plywood.
Carnival Row also looks like trash due to casting, why Orlando Bloom? The only memorable role he has had with passable acting other than Pirates was Black Hawk Down and he barely spoke.
Most everything about the trailer was ok other than Geralt. There are many people who would have looked the part and been able to pull it off and Cavil doesn’t appear to be it.
I’ll watch the first few episodes but meh. Reminds me of the first half of this clip from 12 Strong. Hemsworth was a bad fit for this movie and it shows.
Henry Cavill isn't American. Neither are the directors and majority of writers. I agree with your earlier post that Mads Mikkelsen would have been a great choice for the character, but I don't think anyone should be writing off Cavill, yet. He says, what, 5 words in the entire trailer? He's also said that he is a big fan of both the books and games, so I am confident he will do the character justice.
You can't base someone's portrayal of a character solely on looks, especially when everyone's perspective has been skewed by one artist's depiction of the character in a completely different medium. Chris Hemsworth is just a terrible actor.
Fair enough. But that does't stop him from looking like the generic American pretty boy actor. Being chosen to play Apple pie character Superman, only reinforces that he fits the generic American Hero Mold.
Also, I have never been impressed by Cavill in anything. He just doesn't have any "edge" to him IMO.
Geralt is not an Apple Pie Hero, he is more of an on the margins antihero character. Physically Geralt is not the buffed up body builder type either. He physique is more the hard living, lean, hungry, cut and sinewy type.
He just doesn't fit. It might be an OK fantasy series, but for someone who read the books, listened to the audio books, played the games... He is just all kinds of wrong for the central role. (I have no other casting issues).
I'm not going to write Cavill out just yet - I'll give him a chance first. Geralt is rough and tumble, but (at least in the games) he's definitely attractive - in fact it was a major hook from the first game and beyond of him pretty much bedding anything that took his fancy; when there's a "mini game' of collecting naked playing cards with pictures of the women you've slept with, he's not exactly ugly. Cavill may be too buff, but Geralt was always portrayed as fairly muscly if not a body builder, more natural muscles from an active life of fighting monsters plus some alchemical Witcher enhancement. As I said I'll give him a chance. When does The Witcher release on Netflix?
Wow that Carnival Row though... thanks ffor showing that! First time I've heard of it and it looks promising too. Some of Amazon's originals (especially those partnered with European studios etc) have been really quite good, with "Man in the High Castle" being one of the hallmarks and more recently the "Good Omens" Neil Gaiman + Terry Pratchett adaption being enjoyable as well and with big stars. Carnival Row looks like the same tier of work and its nice to see Orlando Bloom in fantasy/adventure again, with his proven experience to thrive in the genre and carry a movie as part of a solid ensemble. I'll definitely be checking this one out!
I was on-board with everything except the casting for Triss. I didn't even realize she was in the trailer until I read an article about it. Proves they aren't really committed to the lore, which is red flag. Gingers in media are already a minority, I don't know why they felt it was necessary to race swap her.
Meh, isn't like she really even shows up for the first couple books. The prevalence of Triss in the games is the largest deviance from the books.
Why does all the dialogue in the trailer consist of whispers?
That looks horrible. Wish steampunk would just go away.
Sure you can, acting is more than just talking. Your body language, expressions and even emotions can heavily influence a scene. Cavill has played the same character his entire career. The man doesn’t look the part and certainly can’t act. Getting the part just because he’s played the video games means fuck all to me.
The point of the clip of Hemsworth was to show terrible casting.
I don’t see it, maybe I’m wrong and I actually hope I am. I’ve seen 2/3rds of his movies (https://m.imdb.com/name/nm0147147/filmotype/actor?ref_=m_nmfm_1) and out of all of them Man of Steel was the best and that’s saying something.
Geralt didn't look seasoned enough. Production quality looks high though. Time will tell.
that part at 0:53 where he cringes sums up my feelings...
I dunno... nothing in that trailer hooked me, was a bit all over the place, it sounds like a generic story, nothing special, spider CG and some other spots looks like witcher 1 graphics, and they try too hard to be epic without first giving us a reason to care... perhaps the show is great though, I don't mind the casting (but I'm not super familiar with the books and only played the first game a bit) but it is giving me a xena warrior princess vibe, nowhere near as high production value as game of thrones
Reminds me of Charnicles of Narnia or some other kiddie show... the trailer is a bit better though at introducing the characters
Except she isn't ginger in the books. She is described having a chestnut hair (which the actor kinda has, although darker) with a slight red sheen. The flaming red hair is a game invention.
But yeah, casting a dark complexion (I refuse to say black, Anna Shaffer is NOT black) is an odd choice for person that should be completely white skinned.
so apparently Cavill went to netflix to get the role, the director didn't originally want him because he looked like a pretty boy and didn't fit the role.. they auditioned over 200 people for Geralt before going back to Cavill to see if he still wanted it.
there's a good article on gizmodo talking about it and also why they had to go with certain people due to child labor laws not allowing them to film at night.
I saw a post somewhere yesterday where someone claiming to have worked on the series that the Nilfgaardian design was due to all the feminists on the production team. They wanted them to look like penises in their armor. I'll have to see if I can find it again.
Sorry, but everything from costumes to backdrops to acting looks like B-level cable-TV at best to me.
This is no where near something like GoT in terms of quality and polish (lol).
I'm giving it the benefit of the doubt for now. I don't know what people are complaining about - it looks pretty good to me. From what I've heard, Cavill is a real life fan, so that's always good - and he claims to be doing all his own stunts, which is cool.
I'm reading through the Witcher books now (after playing the video games) and it's definitely a different take on fantasy for sure (less DnD/Tolkien and more Warhammer).
I didn't know Legolas guest starred on GoT.
It looks very generic, very digital, and very cheap. It's obvious that many scenes take place against a green screen. It kills immersion when characters clash with the fake environment, not to mention actors' performances suffering from talking to a tennis ball hanging on a rope in a brightly lit green room.
Chestnut is the English translation but it's not exact, she's supposed to have red hair like my wife does. It's brown in the dark, and has a red glow in the sun. That's still a ginger in my book. lol
They're basing the show on the books with the writer advising. As someone who has read most of the books, the characters are all spot on.
As someone who has also read them, I don't think Geralt is spot on at all. Geralt is not a pretty boy body builder. He's lean, grizzled and weathered.
Yeah, I watched it again, and this is only marginally better than CW fantasy shows IMHO.
I really don't like that shirtless scene with Cavill. It doesn't fit geralt's lean and grizzled physique, even when he was younger.
Agreed, he doesn't fit the look of Geralt from the games.
I was going to say they shoulda slapped some fake 5 o'clock shadow or beard on him or something - he just doesn't look right; although I guess they sort of get a pass since it's a "younger" Geralt.
Still not a fan of the trailer but I'll still give it a go.
And apparently all actors are fans of the games/books/comics they act in/portary nowadays cause we all know they were all nerds/geeks growing up. /sarcasm