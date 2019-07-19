The Witcher | Official Teaser | Netflix

I'm not going to write Cavill out just yet - I'll give him a chance first. Geralt is rough and tumble, but (at least in the games) he's definitely attractive - in fact it was a major hook from the first game and beyond of him pretty much bedding anything that took his fancy; when there's a "mini game' of collecting naked playing cards with pictures of the women you've slept with, he's not exactly ugly. Cavill may be too buff, but Geralt was always portrayed as fairly muscly if not a body builder, more natural muscles from an active life of fighting monsters plus some alchemical Witcher enhancement. As I said I'll give him a chance. When does The Witcher release on Netflix?



Wow that Carnival Row though... thanks ffor showing that! First time I've heard of it and it looks promising too. Some of Amazon's originals (especially those partnered with European studios etc) have been really quite good, with "Man in the High Castle" being one of the hallmarks and more recently the "Good Omens" Neil Gaiman + Terry Pratchett adaption being enjoyable as well and with big stars. Carnival Row looks like the same tier of work and its nice to see Orlando Bloom in fantasy/adventure again, with his proven experience to thrive in the genre and carry a movie as part of a solid ensemble. I'll definitely be checking this one out!

