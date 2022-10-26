The Witcher 1 Remake

We are thrilled to announce that The Witcher Remake is being worked on...that's right, the game that started it all is being rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5...the game is currently in the early stages of development at the Polish studio Fool's Theory, where veteran Witcher series staff are involved...we, as CD Projekt RED, are providing full creative supervision...
https://www.thewitcher.com/en/news/46225/the-witcher-remake-is-in-development
