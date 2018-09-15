The Verge Ridiculed for "How We Built a $2000 Custom Gaming PC" Video

I always start with a proc and then start hitting reviews for what board has the best performance for the task its being built for.



ie.. Better video conversion, better audio encoding etc. Because the field tends to habe various winners and losers.



Lots of qvl checking. Tons of updating and the case... Omg have I seen some bad case setups.



When I hear "I built my own" I always ask did they check qvl lists or follow a prebuilt guide?