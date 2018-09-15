The Verge Ridiculed for "How We Built a $2000 Custom Gaming PC" Video

Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2006
- Messages
- 13,004
The Verge was caught with their pants down this week after uploading a video on how (not) to build a $2000 gaming PC. Now disabled, the comment section was quickly flooded by actual hardware enthusiasts who pointed out everything wrong with their technique, such as applying thermal paste twice, "cringey" RAM installation, and using a swiss army knife. Ironically, The Verge’s Producer and Lead Video Director, Phil Esposito, once tweeted that Tech YouTubers (many of whom do a better, if not superb, job with such videos) “are not journalists.”
So, how do we build a custom gaming PC? Well, it's not impossible to build your own Windows desktop. In fact, it's a great way to learn about what makes most computers tick. Building your own desktop is a great way to ensure you'll have a computer that perfectly suits your current (and future) needs. Here, Stefan Etienne shows us how to build your own gaming desktop.
So, how do we build a custom gaming PC? Well, it's not impossible to build your own Windows desktop. In fact, it's a great way to learn about what makes most computers tick. Building your own desktop is a great way to ensure you'll have a computer that perfectly suits your current (and future) needs. Here, Stefan Etienne shows us how to build your own gaming desktop.