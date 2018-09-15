The Verge Ridiculed for "How We Built a $2000 Custom Gaming PC" Video

The Verge was caught with their pants down this week after uploading a video on how (not) to build a $2000 gaming PC. Now disabled, the comment section was quickly flooded by actual hardware enthusiasts who pointed out everything wrong with their technique, such as applying thermal paste twice, "cringey" RAM installation, and using a swiss army knife. Ironically, The Verge’s Producer and Lead Video Director, Phil Esposito, once tweeted that Tech YouTubers (many of whom do a better, if not superb, job with such videos) “are not journalists.”

So, how do we build a custom gaming PC? Well, it's not impossible to build your own Windows desktop. In fact, it's a great way to learn about what makes most computers tick. Building your own desktop is a great way to ensure you'll have a computer that perfectly suits your current (and future) needs. Here, Stefan Etienne shows us how to build your own gaming desktop.
 
So, how do we build a custom gaming PC? Well, it's not impossible to build your own Windows desktop. In fact, it's a great way to learn about what makes most computers tick. Building your own desktop is a great way to ensure you'll have a computer that perfectly suits your current (and future) needs. Here, Stefan Etienne shows us how to build your own gaming desktop.
um. if your computer ticks after you are done- you're doin it wrong.
 
And here I thought my cable routing was bad. Mine is positively clean compared to that. I at least had the decency to use some velcro strips in mine.
 
i think [H] should do a build video and challenge other sites to do one as well the one with the most views wins the internets!
 
I always start with a proc and then start hitting reviews for what board has the best performance for the task its being built for.

ie.. Better video conversion, better audio encoding etc. Because the field tends to habe various winners and losers.

Lots of qvl checking. Tons of updating and the case... Omg have I seen some bad case setups.

When I hear "I built my own" I always ask did they check qvl lists or follow a prebuilt guide?
 
I might get dinged for this, yes he is terrible at building computers, but I am with him that most youtubers are not journalists.
"Each journalistic form and style uses different techniques and writes for different purposes and audiences. There are five principal types of journalism: investigative, news, reviews, columns and feature writing."

If they are doing decent reviews, then they are journalists.
 
Instead of blocking comments they should have pulled the video. There is more tech to be had watching Kyle unbox a gaming chair.
They should definitely have pulled the video. Without the comments there ridiculing it, how many beginners are going to see it and have no idea they are getting terrible wrong advice.
 
