The Thing: Remastered

Never got the chance to. Funnily enough, I downloaded a Magipack a few weeks ago intending to play it at some point.
Same. The film is insanely awesome and one of my favorites but by the time I found there was a PC version of the game, it was like you couldn't even buy it anywhere...in fact I can't even recall the last time it was available on a digital storefront?
Moreover, did anyone even ask for a remaster?
Moreover, did anyone even ask for a remaster?
The sun is hot.The first 2 Thief games or the original Deus Ex would be much better candidates
The first 2 Thief games or the original Deus Ex would be much better candidates
The original was awesome, but I can't imagine many would be chambering for this.
Exactly. Those are some of the most loved games ever, so it would stand to reason that if they could just go and remaster them they would have by now. There is a video somewhere of some of the ND folks discussing how they choose which games to remaster and much of the time it simply boils down to what's possible legally right now due to IP/license holders, etc. out of the games that are eligible candidates.I'm sure they would love to do remasters of those games, but getting the rights to games is a lot harder than saying "you should do those instead".
Yeah I've been hoping someone would do the original thief to showcase RT lighting. It would require a decent amount of work due to how the stealth mechanics work but it would be one of the best uses of the tech imo.

I would pay full price ($20-$30) for Nightdive versions of Deus Ex, No One Lives Forever, Thief, SoF, and a host of other games that have yet to receive official remasters and I'm confident that those folks would love to get their hands on them if they could also.
I would pay full price ($20-$30) for Nightdive versions of Deus Ex, No One Lives Forever, Thief, SoF, and a host of other games that have yet to receive official remasters and I'm confident that those folks would love to get their hands on them if they could also.
I am. It's actually a really cool game and I've been wanting to replay it.
Really hard to do these because of the graphics style. 3D games are much easier to update.I also hope that red alert 2 and yuris revenge get a remaster
I did in 2002 on PS2.
Yes, been getting really good reviews.I'm definitely going to buy at once.I build or buy a new system.Playing Still Wakes the Deep right now, and it's got serious The Thing stuff going on. Well worth playing if you're into that type of thing.
Thanks for posting this - turns out I had it wishlisted, but I don't think that I knew that it had The Thing vibes. It was featured in a video about upcoming indie/AA horror games and I gathered that it was from the devs over at The Chinese Room and might be an interesting evolution from their Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs game that some folks were lukewarm about. Are the mechanics similar to Amnesia or is this significantly different in terms of gameplay? I'm down either way, just curious.Playing Still Wakes the Deep right now, and it's got serious The Thing stuff going on. Well worth playing if you're into that type of thing.
Yeah, I plan to revisit this as well. I hardly remember my brief experience with it on the OG Xbox and I have no issue supporting Nightdive's efforts to bring these lost games back to PC in modern form. It's good to see that some folks have fond memories of this game even though it wasn't wildly successful. I love good games that aren't the typical fare, and I love The Thing so I will toss them some clams.I played the original on the OG Xbox back when I was a console peasant and thought it was a great game. I didn't finish it because the final boss battle pissed me off so I rage quit and never went back to beat it.
I would be up for buying a remastered version and replaying it again after 20 years.
Should probably just make a thread for the game - But it's easily their best work yet. I finished it today. It's not a long game, but the 4-5 hours you get out of it are pretty incredible. The graphics are stunning for a UE4 game, and unlike many other recent UE4 games - There is zero stuttering. Gameplay is somewhat like Amnesia generally, although more similar to SOMA if you want to compare. They should be proud of this game, although it sucks that it likely will never bring them a lot of cash even though it's a solid experience.
Yeah, I plan to revisit this as well. I hardly remember my brief experience with it on the OG Xbox and I have no issue supporting Nightdive's efforts to bring these lost games back to PC in modern form. It's good to see that some folks have fond memories of this game even though it wasn't wildly successful. I love good games that aren't the typical fare, and I love The Thing so I will toss them some clams.
I watch it at least twice a year.Probably one of my top 5 all-time movies that includes 13th Warrior.
You haven’t watched one of the best horror movies ever made, so I’d start with that.Never played the OG. Worth playing? Also never watched the movie.