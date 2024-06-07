The Thing: Remastered

Thanks for posting this - turns out I had it wishlisted, but I don't think that I knew that it had The Thing vibes. It was featured in a video about upcoming indie/AA horror games and I gathered that it was from the devs over at The Chinese Room and might be an interesting evolution from their Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs game that some folks were lukewarm about. Are the mechanics similar to Amnesia or is this significantly different in terms of gameplay? I'm down either way, just curious.





Yeah, I plan to revisit this as well. I hardly remember my brief experience with it on the OG Xbox and I have no issue supporting Nightdive's efforts to bring these lost games back to PC in modern form. It's good to see that some folks have fond memories of this game even though it wasn't wildly successful. I love good games that aren't the typical fare, and I love The Thing so I will toss them some clams.