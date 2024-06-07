  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The Thing: Remastered

Armenius said:
Never got the chance to.
Same. The film is insanely awesome and one of my favorites but by the time I found there was a PC version of the game, it was like you couldn't even buy it anywhere...in fact I can't even recall the last time it was available on a digital storefront?

Being from 2002, it's evident that the game can use a remaster and it's hard to think of many studios that do them better than Nightdive. Seems like the game, just like the film, may be a cult classic because I see where it was pretty well reviewed but unlike the film I never hear anyone talking about it.
 
I confused it with the Swamp Thing then I remembered the movie fromm days past.
 
I played it and enjoyed it, but the version I had glitched at the end so never actually finished the game.
I'll probably get this one if it's priced reasonably.
 
Blade-Runner said:
The original was awesome, but I can't imagine many would be chambering for this.
There is a gap that followed the discontinuation end of expansion of Alien Swarm that has never been filled.
 
Derangel said:
I'm sure they would love to do remasters of those games, but getting the rights to games is a lot harder than saying "you should do those instead".
Exactly. Those are some of the most loved games ever, so it would stand to reason that if they could just go and remaster them they would have by now. There is a video somewhere of some of the ND folks discussing how they choose which games to remaster and much of the time it simply boils down to what's possible legally right now due to IP/license holders, etc. out of the games that are eligible candidates.

I would pay full price ($20-$30) for Nightdive versions of Deus Ex, No One Lives Forever, Thief, SoF, and a host of other games that have yet to receive official remasters and I'm confident that those folks would love to get their hands on them if they could also.
 
Lateralus said:
Yeah I've been hoping someone would do the original thief to showcase RT lighting. It would require a decent amount of work due to how the stealth mechanics work but it would be one of the best uses of the tech imo.
 
peppergomez said:
Did anyone play the first one
I did in 2002 on PS2.
It was a lot of fun, but the game mechanics were a bit rough and the save files were massive for the time.

I do remember liking the trust system, and this game needs a remake direly.
The 2000s were all about the 1970s (like The Warriors on PS2!) and no one cared at all about the 1980s during that time, so this and GTA: Vice City were the best we got for that era. 🌴

So glad the 1980s got a massive resurgence throughout the 2010s that has amazingly continued on through the 2020s, though I am seeing a lot of 1990s aspects coming back at long last.
The original game's box artwork was awesome as well.

ng_pc_cdrom_sealed_1686810108_63c7480d_progressive.jpg
 
Just replayed it on PS2 a few months ago. Any fan of The Thing needs to play it, as it's a canon sequel to the film.

I hope they change the trust system from
prescripted to truly random. No matter how many times you play it, the same people are the Thing.
 
Mchart said:
Playing Still Wakes the Deep right now, and it's got serious The Thing stuff going on. Well worth playing if you're into that type of thing.
Yes, been getting really good reviews.I'm definitely going to buy at once.I build or buy a new system.

Looking forward to this thing.Remake as well never played the original
 
I played the original on the OG Xbox back when I was a console peasant and thought it was a great game. I didn't finish it because the final boss battle pissed me off so I rage quit and never went back to beat it.

I would be up for buying a remastered version and replaying it again after 20 years.
 
Mchart said:
Thanks for posting this - turns out I had it wishlisted, but I don't think that I knew that it had The Thing vibes. It was featured in a video about upcoming indie/AA horror games and I gathered that it was from the devs over at The Chinese Room and might be an interesting evolution from their Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs game that some folks were lukewarm about. Are the mechanics similar to Amnesia or is this significantly different in terms of gameplay? I'm down either way, just curious.

MacLeod said:
Yeah, I plan to revisit this as well. I hardly remember my brief experience with it on the OG Xbox and I have no issue supporting Nightdive's efforts to bring these lost games back to PC in modern form. It's good to see that some folks have fond memories of this game even though it wasn't wildly successful. I love good games that aren't the typical fare, and I love The Thing so I will toss them some clams.
 
Lateralus said:
Thanks for posting this - turns out I had it wishlisted, but I don't think that I knew that it had The Thing vibes. It was featured in a video about upcoming indie/AA horror games and I gathered that it was from the devs over at The Chinese Room and might be an interesting evolution from their Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs game that some folks were lukewarm about. Are the mechanics similar to Amnesia or is this significantly different in terms of gameplay? I'm down either way, just curious.


Yeah, I plan to revisit this as well. I hardly remember my brief experience with it on the OG Xbox and I have no issue supporting Nightdive's efforts to bring these lost games back to PC in modern form. It's good to see that some folks have fond memories of this game even though it wasn't wildly successful. I love good games that aren't the typical fare, and I love The Thing so I will toss them some clams.
Should probably just make a thread for the game - But it's easily their best work yet. I finished it today. It's not a long game, but the 4-5 hours you get out of it are pretty incredible. The graphics are stunning for a UE4 game, and unlike many other recent UE4 games - There is zero stuttering. Gameplay is somewhat like Amnesia generally, although more similar to SOMA if you want to compare. They should be proud of this game, although it sucks that it likely will never bring them a lot of cash even though it's a solid experience.
 
Lateralus said:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-xsufeLmxk
FEAR doesn't need a remaster. It still plays and looks fine on modern PCs. Of course it was the youngest person in the video who suggested this.

Instead of Blood Omen, Soul Reaver is in more desperate need of a remaster. The PC version in particular is rough to play on a modern PC. It would also be fantastic if they were able to add all the cut content back into the game.
 
FEAR doesn't NEED a remaster, but i'll bite. Yup, still plays good and looks ok, however a remake I'd back up. Kinda in the same camp with Max Payne 1/2.....you can still play them, but I'd be ok with a remaster. Loved the new Dead Space remake. Playing the Last of Us remake now, after most glitches fixed, I like it. Girl in video is young, i'm not...give me a remake of FEAR! :)
 
I always find myself wanting to play this gem so it's always installed on my PC. They probably chose to remaster it because having NPCs turn into monsters unscripted was an ambitious idea at the time do to technological limitations so it wasn't implemented properly and NightDive wants to do it properly.
 
It'll be interesting to play with a KB&M versus the XBOX controller and CRT monitor. However it's a shame they can't just re-create a new game or sequel using modern graphics.
 
I played the original back on XBOX when I was a young man... I may buy the remaster but only when its on sale and feel extra nostalgia for THE THING.
 
KickAssCop said:
Never played the OG. Worth playing? Also never watched the movie.
You haven’t watched one of the best horror movies ever made, so I’d start with that.

It’s a solid game that had a lot of bugs/issues when it came out. This remastered version fixes the bugs so it should be a very solid game.

I’d watch the movie first though. The game takes place after the movie.
 
