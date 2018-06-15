The Surge 2

Discussion started by Blade-Runner, Jun 15, 2018.

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner, Jun 15, 2018
    polonyc2

    I like that they've changed the environments from the samey warehouses to a more diverse outdoor landscape
     
  3. Jun 16, 2018 #3
    Comixbooks

    lol this game
     
  4. Jun 16, 2018 #4
    Comixbooks

    WOW they got some epic shit going on there if they made the armor less clunky looking maybe go the Destiny route that would be sweet.
     
    jiminator

    This flew under the radar. will be looking forward to it
     
    Comixbooks

    Old trailer from Gamescom 2018
     
    Droc

    The first one was in a humble monthly, and although I didn't finish it, I really enjoyed it. The combat was great, and the mechsuits were awesome.
    My only real complaint was the amount of backtracking and lack of maps, making it really easy to get lost and when I left the game for a week and went back, I had no idea where I was and what I needed to do. It wasnt a game you could stop and pick back up.
     
    Comixbooks

    Clunky Dark Souls =D
     
    polonyc2

    I never played the first but I'm keeping an eye on Surge 2...I'm hearing they improved a lot of the issues with the first game (including the level design) so I'm hoping it's good...
     
    jiminator

    I thought the first was fine. yeah, it is like a clunky dark souls but you are swinging huge mechanical shit wearing large armor. It also had body target selection to hit either weakpoints or get armor/weapon parts, which was a new and cool mechanic.
     
    Droc

    Forklift arms or bust. The giant weapons were neat, but something about using a light chassis and flying in like a rocket powered chainsaw on meth...was great fun.
     
    polonyc2

    Surge 2 - Closed Beta (PC only)

     
    Domingo

    I couldn't stand the original one. It felt every bit as clunky as mech combat probably should.
    I wish they made Lords of the Fallen 2 instead. At this point it looks like that franchise is one and done, though.
     
    jiminator

    well, someone was working on Lords of the Fallen 2. Not sure what they produced but their contract was cancelled because of substandard quality. So its probably going to be years but hopefully something will eventually come out.
     
    twonunpackmule

    I'm still curious why they keep bringing this soda back.
     
    jiminator

    because for some people it is delicious, like New Coke
     
    odditory

    11 minutes of gameplay

     
    Comixbooks

    Shield Boss at 5:50
     
    jiminator

    that was actually pretty impressive, looking forward to it
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    I would pull the trigger on this game but I never even finished the 1st one. It was a love hate relationship I never got past firefly. The best part of the 1st game was the intro after that it's ok but nothing like the 1st day on the job for Creo.
     
    polonyc2

    Surge 2 looks better then the 1st game but it still doesn't blow me away...at least the environments look a lot better then that same-y warehouse setting
     
    Comixbooks

    Finally some gameplay 1st game is a hard game especially the bosses if your not ready.
     
    polonyc2

    looks pretty good...even more Souls-like now as players are able to leave messages in the world for other players...
     
    jiminator

    wow, I did not watch through that far so as not to spoil, but that is a cool feature. now they just need to add summons....
     
    odditory

    My excitement just went to 11. Not only did the dev confirm its officially a Vulkan title, but the combat footage of this indoor dark area revealed in the "First 16 Minutes" video (skip to 7:20) impressed me more than any previous combat footage. Love all the Sparks and particles flying around. Will definitely be picking this up. Dunno if this will be HDR enabled, but will look insane on my 50" OLED in 4K.

    So happy about Vulkan.

     
    polonyc2

    The Surge 2 Does Combat Better Than Its Predecessor In (Almost) Every Way

    After a few days with a preview demo of The Surge 2, it certainly feels like developer Deck13 listened to fan feedback when it came to 2017's The Surge...there have been noticeable changes to how combat works that make for more enjoyable duels...

    one of the best new features in The Surge 2: the benefit of dying and losing your scrap...The Surge 2 adds an interesting wrinkle to this by having your dropped scrap emit a healing beacon...if you stand near the scrap and don't pick it up, your health will slowly regenerate...this creates an exhilarating risk vs. reward dynamic for challenging fights, especially bosses...

    https://www.gamespot.com/articles/the-surge-2-does-combat-better-than-its-predecesso/1100-6468626/
     
    Domingo

    Seems like they're doing a good job of addressing the issues with the first game. It definitely seems less clunky. The additional health options and aggression bonuses feel a little like what Bloodborne did for the Souls games.
    Hopefully it's less grindy. I couldn't stand the upgrade system for the first game, so I hope it received an overhaul.
     
    polonyc2

    The Surge 2- Overcome. Upgrade. Survive

     
    polonyc2

    Surge 2– Gameplay Overview Trailer

    looks much improved over the original...I love the addition of asynchronous multiplayer features like graffiti that can be seen by other players and Revenge Enemies that are more powerful after killing another player in their own world...

     
    polonyc2

    The Surge 2- Combat Trailer

     
    Andym22

    Wow that actually looks really good. I stayed away from the first one because combat looked so sluggish but this much faster and more fluid.
     
    Comixbooks

    Yeah it looks good because you can't make out what the hell is going on. I would need to finish the Surge 1 before I tired this game.
     
    Nolan7689

    I believe it has a Demo on PC. I know it has console demos. Honestly give it a shot, I didn’t find it sluggish at all to play.

    Edit: The first game I mean.
     
    Armenius

    polonyc2

    Comixbooks

    I don't think that trailer will make people press the buy button but whatever. Even enemy looks like General Knoxx.
     
    The King of Pants

    Not sure how i missed that this was in the works. Looks like it flows a lot better than the first one not sure I like some of the art direction as much though.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comes out tommorow
     
    Comixbooks

    It's out today would like to give this game a shot since nothing else but Code Vein this weekend. I'm going to wait for initial reviews.
     
