This is one of the worst articles i have ever seen
"Zoom out: Singularity is a staple of both visionary belief and fringe rhetoric.
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/11/...ts-the-idea-that-the-singularity-is-here.html
- Science fiction author Vernor Vinge first wrote about the singularity in 1993, while legendary inventor and entrepreneur Ray Kurzweil popularized the concept in his 2005 book, "The Singularity is Near."
- Remember the rush to buy fancy bunkers in New Zealand?
- The latest AI innovations are often a black box. Until regulators or independent researchers are allowed to see into the box, it's worth treating any extreme claims skeptically.
- Leading thinkers have predicted the singularity will arrive anywhere between 2000 and 2045.
- As recently as 2018, a group of researchers said they were halting work on human-like machines for lack of progress.
- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen explained his singularity skepticism in 2011."
