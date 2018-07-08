The Screenshot Thread

scojer

scojer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
4,421
With a lot of games including a photo mode, start uploading your favorite ones you've took.

To upload them here, take screenshots on your console - Share them to your favorite social media platform (I use Twitter) then copy from there and paste here.

I'll start off with a few from God of War and Detroit: Become Human

[
GoW.jpg
forest.jpg
Detroit2.jpg
Detroit1.jpg

ATTACH=full]87312[/ATTACH]
boat.jpg
cave.jpg
dragon.jpg
eye.jpg
WorldSnake.jpg
 

Been playing The Evil Within 2 and think I got some good captures.
TEW coffee.jpg
TEW eat 3.jpg
TEW eat 4.jpg
TEW eat1.jpg
TEW eat2.jpg
TEW fall stop.jpg
TEW fire.jpg
TEW lullabye.jpg
TEW pothole.jpg
TEW silhouette.jpg
TEW trees 1.jpg
TEW trees 2.jpg
TEW ud.jpg
TEW wtf.jpg
 
