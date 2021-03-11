The Post Your Old/Retro Builds Thread

Okay, the guidelines are simple. Anything Nehalem/Phenom or older goes. Post the specs of the build, and post at least one decent photo of the hardware. This is one of my latest "old" builds,Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450 @ 2.66GHz2x2GB DDR2-1066 CL5 @ 800 4-4-4-12Intel DP35DP motherboardnVIDIA GeForce GTS 250 1GB2x1GB 7.2K RPM Hard drives in RAID0Windows 7 Ultimate x64I know it's a 1/10 on cable management, but it isn't meant to be permanent. I have another board that will reguarily occupy this case.