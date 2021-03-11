The Post Your Old/Retro Builds Thread

Okay, the guidelines are simple. Anything Nehalem/Phenom or older goes. Post the specs of the build, and post at least one decent photo of the hardware. This is one of my latest "old" builds,


20210311_134153.jpg


Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450 @ 2.66GHz
2x2GB DDR2-1066 CL5 @ 800 4-4-4-12
Intel DP35DP motherboard
nVIDIA GeForce GTS 250 1GB
2x1GB 7.2K RPM Hard drives in RAID0
Windows 7 Ultimate x64

I know it's a 1/10 on cable management, but it isn't meant to be permanent. I have another board that will reguarily occupy this case.
 
Last edited:
slavie

pendragon1 said:
lol no. isnt that a sata cable?
edit: oh, the old one jammed above the floppy. if it has sata, its not retro.
HDD is IDE. I use the rig to wipe decommissioned HDDs, hence have SATA cables plugged in ready to go.
Above floppy is 2x IDE disk drives. One is CD-R, another is CD/DVD. I mean, IDE CD-R drive is unquestionably a relic of the last century.
 
slavie

Starfalcon said:
You can use SATA PCI cards in all sorts of old systems.
I remember when first SATA HDDs started popping up, some were sold with a SATA PCI card included. I think I still have one of those cards somewhere.
But, doesn't using newer hardware in an old rig defeat the purpose of a "retro" rig? Sure, you could install a PCI SATA adapter and stick an SSD in there, but you're shortchanging yourself if you forgo a loud, clicky HDD IMHO.
 
slavie said:
That's harsh. I was hoping to squeeze in with my 4x1GB DDR400/P4/Radeon X1950Pro/WinXP behemoth. Do I get extra credit for a floppy drive and IDE HDD?
View attachment 338068
I think you get a little extra credit. The Intel Q9450 system (typing on it right now actually) has pads for a floppy drive cable, but no port is attached, so I couldn't even go floppy on this system if I wanted to.
 
pendragon1 said:
if its ddr or newer, its not retro, its just old...
20210312_062511.jpg
20210312_062528.jpg
20210312_062619.jpg

My primary Windows 9x gaming system. The only reason it's so dusty is that it hasn't been used in a couple months and this house is really dusty, so...
ABit KT7A (sadly not the RAID version)
AMD Athlon 1.33GHz @ 1.4
3dfx Voodoo5 5500 AGP 64MB
256MB PC133 SDRAM
1x40GB, 1x80GB IDE HDD
Sound Blaster 32 w/4MB soundfont RAM
Windows 98SE

Let me guess, if it's not ISA it's not retro. Just let people post their systems, dude. :)
 
