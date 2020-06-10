The P5 is History... Joined the MO-RA club instead!

Hey all! Been a while since I undertook a project like this but oh man was it fun.I recently moved to another state and discovered that the Core P5 case was so huge, heavy, and unwieldy that I had to custom crate the damn thing to move it safely.While I loved how that case looked and how practical it was for watercooling, I felt it was time for a change.Without further adieu:I fell in love with the black and white scheme while I was still using Pastel coolant, and decided to expand it from just my mobo and coolant to everything else in the system.The MO-RA3 is a little special - I 3D printed my own feet for it so that I could run the tubing and wiring underneath the rad to the back. This allowed me to keep the res up front where it's easy to fill, burp, and monitor, while the QDCs and electrical connections stayed in the rear.For getting the electrical from case to rad, I 3D printed a PCI slot cover with a hole for an 8-pin EPS connector, and made my own cable. Four pins for my fans, four pins for my pump.As for power, everything is coming from my trusty Aquaero 6LT.The interior layout is nothing special. A basic parallel loop with temperature sensors on the inlet and outlet of the PCI bulkhead fitting, and a flow meter. There are also temperature sensors behind the two intake fans which I average to get a read on ambient:A lot of work went into the passthrough setup but I'm very happy with it, because it lets me maintain a nice neat umbilical connection!Here's the whole setup in my new office!For anyone with a P5 and a desire for more rad, my custom 480mm rad bracket is up for sale. I've got the rad to go with it if you're interested!Happy modding everyone!