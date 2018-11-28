The Outer Worlds (New Obsidian RPG)

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Nov 28, 2018.

    Blade-Runner

    Nov 28, 2018
    dvsman

    Sweet!
     
    TaintedSquirrel

    Q-BZ

    Obsidian does Borderlands with a dash of Bioshock? Whatever that is... I'm there.
     
    DPI

    It looks pretty damn good--I trust Obsidian, and New Vegas was one of my favorite Fallout experiences, but holy hell is the post-apocalyptic genre crowded in 2019.

    Fallout 76
    Far Cry New Dawn
    RAGE 2
    The Outer Worlds
    Borderlands 3
    Metro Exodus
    The Division 2
    Days Gone
     
    horrorshow

    -=< Faith in gaming restored >=-

    I had chills watching that ish the first time.

    No idea when in 2019 I assume????
     
    polonyc2

    that looks amazing...the characters look great just based on the trailer alone...this is now one of my most anticipated titles of 2019
     
    horrorshow

    Clearly we're being prepped for something....
     
    dvsman

    Looks Sweet!
     
    TaintedSquirrel

    Q-BZ

    Comixbooks

    Holy nuts that looks nice finally a escape from the Fallout world. I wonder when it comes out?
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Game has atmosphere
     
    Q-BZ

    Looks outstanding to me potentially. When is this coming out? A new Fallout game done better not named Fallout with some Borderlands and Bioshock elements thrown in.


    Fallout 76 what?
     
    DPI

    Phew, that steam page is a relief. With Microsoft having their hooks in Obsidian now, I was worried that the game might be given the death sentence of being exclusive to the windows 10 store.
     
    braamer

    Looks interesting... I'm so glad it's not all brown and green color palette. Hopefully it will offer modding.
     
    zrikz

    This looks pretty awesome, looking forward to it next year.
     
    DPI

    After seeing that gameplay video, the Borderlands influence and aesthetics, stationary NPCs, etc - pretty unmistakable, especially the indoor areas.

    Couldn't be happier with what they've done with this game-- New Vegas+Borderlands+Bioshock all dropped into a blender and then modernized.
     
    Q-BZ

    I'm just praying it won't come out as a bugfest which, unfortunately, Obsidian tends to struggle with.
     
    horrorshow

    Bethesda should gift us all copies of Outer Worlds when it releases....
     
    GOD'SlittleSERVANT

    Fuck, this looks amazing.
     
    horrorshow

    giphy.gif
     
    DPI

    In fairness, I think a lot of New Vegas' bugs were unfixable byproduct of the game being built on BGS's quirky and fragile Gamebryo engine.
     
    Blade-Runner

    Q-BZ

    Jumpem

    The premise looks interesting. I am extremely disappointed that it is first person instead of isometric.
     
    DPI

    Not enough of a market. Iso's are a bygone era. PoE was great, but releasing two Iso's back-to-back = financial suicide. There's a reason Microsoft had to rescue them.
     
    Savi

    looks like it will be fun, just lil worried it will be a xbox only game now that Microsoft owns them
     
    jiminator

    High hopes for this. I liked new vegas more than FO3, hope they keep the good stuff
     
    Jumpem

    The end of the video shows PS4, Xbox, and Steam.
     
    Savi

    well thats good haha

    not sure how i missed that lol
     
    Frraksurred

    I see the Fallout heritage for sure, but I also see the influence of Mass Effect & Bioshock. Too early to tell, but this certainly has my attention now. I don't think they could have announced it at a better time, despite the crowded genre.
     
    Derangel

    MS owns them but this started development in 2016 and is being published and funded by Take-Two's Private Division. This will likely be the last Obsidian game without MS' influence.
     
    N4CR

    Oh hell yeah, single player, unique, fresh and new IP based on proven formulas! Yes please.
     
    Lmah2x

    This game is on my radar for sure, it looks like it hits a lot of points, my only concern is it looks to be linear rather than open world. But it could still a good game for sure.
     
    Frraksurred

    I'm pretty sure Game Informer mentioned that this would not be "open world" in the same vein as Fallout, it would be more "linear". That's not entirely a bad thing in my book, but it's obviously early yet. Future info could shed more light.
     
    polonyc2

    Domingo

    If true, that August 6th release date is fantastic. I was afraid it would be a Christmas release.
     
  polonyc2
    game should be excellent but I wanted a bigger open world game like New Vegas...this seems smaller in scope...
     
