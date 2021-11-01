The next HMD-- Project Cambria

John117-

1003712.jpg


Hi guys,

Zuck announced the new HMD VR. It will be not a Quest 3. This HMD will be High End.

I hope that it will haven't compromises. There's need of a high end HMD Hybrid.


My suppose:


-Pancake Lenses (Confirmed)

-Resolution almost 4K for eye

-Technology OLED for display

-Eye Tracking/Face Tracking (Confirmed)

-Frequency max 120Hz

-Hybrid version--> WiGig2 for PCVR wireless

-IPD mechanic

-Foveated Rendering

-Silicon SoC custom ---Yes, I don't know if it possible now but I'm sure that Facebook will make chip custom like Apple with M1. There's needs of more power for standalone device..It's very important for a company like Facebook have the perfect manage for their hardware for integrate with their new OS.

-I'm not sure if it will be the moment but the new HMD could have the new OS developed by Facebook.

-Full Body Tracking with Facebook Portal
 
