The next HMD-- Project Cambria

Hi guys,Zuck announced the new HMD VR. It will be not a Quest 3. This HMD will be High End.I hope that it will haven't compromises. There's need of a high end HMD Hybrid.My suppose:-Pancake Lenses (Confirmed)-Resolution almost 4K for eye-Technology OLED for display-Eye Tracking/Face Tracking (Confirmed)-Frequency max 120Hz-Hybrid version--> WiGig2 for PCVR wireless-IPD mechanic-Foveated Rendering-Silicon SoC custom ---Yes, I don't know if it possible now but I'm sure that Facebook will make chip custom like Apple with M1. There's needs of more power for standalone device..It's very important for a company like Facebook have the perfect manage for their hardware for integrate with their new OS.-I'm not sure if it will be the moment but the new HMD could have the new OS developed by Facebook.-Full Body Tracking with Facebook Portal