The Most Badass 120mm Fan? Help me find it?

Hey all,

So I am planning on using a 120mm fan and a PC PWM fan controller for a non-computer project.

Because of this I am looking for a 120mm fan that can move as much air as possible.

Must be insane to the point where no one in their right mind would put it in their PC, and must be controllable via 4 wire/PWM.

I got one of these, it was powerful, but I feel I need more.

1631926246954.png


Appreciate any suggestions!
 
