The Joys of Bong Cooling

I was recently posting in a thread on another forum which reminded me of the good old days of customizing and building your own water cooling setups. You know, home made reservoirs from various containers, etc. I never built water cooling systems in those days, but I always wanted to, and I spent endless hours reading about others custom builds.
Then something reminded me of "Bong" or Cooling Tower coolers.
I did some googling and found this writeup on the concept over at Overclockers. It even referred back to an old dead link (old Hardforum software) to a user named decodeddiesel's thread (no longer a member here) who apparently was the first to build one for PC cooling, or something like that.
Can I tell you, reading this old writeup filled me with giddy youthful joy, and the desire to custom build something.
So, I am curious. Did any of you actually run these back in the day? Is there a reason they are no longer popular today? They seem both cheap to build, fun to work with and very very effective at cooling. (They even went subambient!)
I'd imagine the fact that the loops wind up being open are a problem (frequently needing to refill, introducing lots of dirt / bacteria into the loop, etc). Did anyone actually run one of these back then. Was it as bad as it seemed? Any reason to not do this today?
