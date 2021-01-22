The Intel Z590 Motherboard Overview: 50+ Motherboards Detailed

erek
"Choosing The Right Z590 Motherboard:
It has become typical for any new processor launch from Intel or AMD to release a series of new chipsets. What the new chipsets do (for the most part) is allow users to access new features, new controllers (sometimes), and use any new refinements made. Intel's new Z590 chipset is designed for its Rocket Lake (11th generation) processors, which are set to launch later in Q1 2021. One of the biggest factors to consider when upgrading or building a new Intel-based system is that Z590 is backwards compatiblity with Intel's 10th gen Comet Lake processors. This allows users planning to move to Rocket Lake upon release to use the current processors until then.
One of the most notable features of Intel's Z590, which a lot of vendors have applied, is USB 3.2 G2x2 Type-C connectivity. It is even found on some vendor's lower-end options, including the MSI MAG Z590 Tomahawk WiFi ($239). The USB 3.2 G2x2 Type-C connectivity is now native to the chipset, whereas, on Z490, vendors had to implement additional ASMedia controllers (ASM3242) to accommodate this.
This is the same case for networking, with most models including 2.5 GbE (both Intel and/or Realtek, a couple Aquantia) as standard. We expect this to be a common trend for motherboards in the future. With this in mind, we've also seen the prices shift higher, which is a mixture of better controllers, features, PCIe 4.0, COVID-19, tariff relief ending, shipping charges, and perhaps a small uptick from Intel as well. All these push up the price. It's worth noting that ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI include Aquantia 10 GbE networking on its flagship models, with ASRock's Z590 Taichi the only model to include 5 GbE.
Many vendor's Z590 models also include three PCIe M.2 slots, with every Z590 model supporting PCIe 4.0 x4 in at least one of these ports, and some with two. A couple of the more mid-range models include four M.2 slots, including MSI's MEG Z590 Godlike flagship. Only one board includes U.2, which is the EVGA Z590 Dark, and four models include eight SATA ports.
Regardless of needs and requirements, whether that's specific features including storage, networking, connectivity, or audio, we have a handy table that specifies which model includes what feature."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16347/the-intel-z590-overview
