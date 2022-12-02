The GPU block that wouldn't die

About 15 years ago I built my first WC setup. I bought two swiftech MCW60's off the forum's here and put them on two Nvidia 7900 GTO's in SLI. Worked great, eventually upgraded and decided not to do SLI again so sold one of the blocks. So check this out:Over 15 years later in still using it. That's the same block that I managed to attach to my new AMD 6700XT last night. Works great, stays below 50C.So far that block has cooled a 7900GTO, AMD HD 4870, HD 5770, HD 6850, GTX 970 and now the 6700XT.I can't even remember what I paid for it but it wasn't much. Best investment I ever made.