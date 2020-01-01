The G-Man speaks for the first time in 12 years

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 1, 2020 at 3:27 PM.

    erek

    Anyone anticipating HL:A?

    "Half-Life: Alyx is coming in 2020, and the G-Man will return with it—he features prominently at the end of the Half-Life: Alyx trailer. Perhaps he'll elaborate on his and Alyx's relationship, since we know they met at least once in Half-Life 2. If you’re not all caught up on Alyx, she has a new voice actor and it had to be a VR game. Here’s everything we know about Half-Life: Alyx. Also, PC Gamer staff can’t agree on whether or not Alyx should or should not have arms (in the game)."

    https://www.pcgamer.com/the-g-man-speaks-for-the-first-time-in-12-years/
     
  Jan 2, 2020 at 5:05 AM
tangoseal
    tangoseal

    I have an Oculis rift

    Woot

    Itll be in my library fo sho!
     
  Jan 2, 2020 at 5:10 AM
Comixbooks
    Comixbooks

    I think they omit the arms in the games because it would block some of the visuals or just make the game obtrusive.
     
  Jan 2, 2020 at 5:15 AM
Comixbooks
    Comixbooks

    Looking on Steam the Valve Index seems to be solid out.
     
  Jan 2, 2020 at 5:23 AM
M76
    M76

    Certainly blocks my interest in VR. It gives a new meaning to the uncanny valley.
     
