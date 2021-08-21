The future is here: Meet Tesla Bot

HAL_404
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 1,202
"The bot is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. It can carry up to 45 pounds and deadlift up to 150 pounds, according to a presentation about Tesla Bot. It can also move up to 5 miles per hour."
Reminds me of the robot in The Day The Earth Stood Still
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/tech...s-humanoid-robot/ar-AANxDAr?ocid=winp1taskbar
Reminds me of the robot in The Day The Earth Stood Still
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/tech...s-humanoid-robot/ar-AANxDAr?ocid=winp1taskbar