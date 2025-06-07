The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 8,170
New game based on the GOAT sci-fi novels/TV show!
View: https://youtu.be/eyXGm8JCBrk?si=Tgmk424hBQZGD4aX
I'm still pissed that Amazon cancelled the TV series before they got to adapt the final 3 books...there was never any resolution to the biggest mysteries- the protomolecule, the Builders, Admiral Duarte, Laconia etc...you have to read the final 3 books to get the actual ending
It will happen eventually
I listened to the audio book, its goodgreat scene but not my personal favorite of the entire series...so many cool scenes with the protomolecule, The Rings, the ending of Book 1 with Miller/Eros and the protomolecule, Admiral Duarte emerging from Laconia with his new fleet...amazing books/TV series
the authors are currently writing a new sci-fi series (The Captive's War) which Amazon is also developing into a TV series