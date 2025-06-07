  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

I'm still pissed that Amazon cancelled the TV series before they got to adapt the final 3 books...there was never any resolution to the biggest mysteries- the protomolecule, the Builders, Admiral Duarte, Laconia etc...you have to read the final 3 books to get the actual ending
 
Mad Maxx said:
Best single scene of the series...


View: https://youtu.be/4dn76ZPt_Y0?si=7ZfEcRz2JRDD29Lj
great scene but not my personal favorite of the entire series...so many cool scenes with the protomolecule, The Rings, the ending of Book 1 with Miller/Eros and the protomolecule, Admiral Duarte emerging from Laconia with his new fleet...amazing books/TV series

the authors are currently writing a new sci-fi series (The Captive's War) which Amazon is also developing into a TV series
 
Noooooo way.

I'm on season 5 rewatching it with my wife, her first time.

Hell yeah.

Think I'm on the 5th or 6th book, I forget which.
 
Looks nice, though most of that was a pre-render. Still looking forward to it.

polonyc2 said:
I was annoyed with that as well. Great TV series with no conclusion. The books differ a bit.
 
Aren't they throwing a hail mary and hoping the rights get bought when they expire from Amazon in 2 or 3 years?

Maybe Netflix will buy it for Season 7, then cancel it like they do all their other stuff lol.
 
polonyc2 said:
It will happen eventually
 
polonyc2 said:
I listened to the audio book, its good
 
