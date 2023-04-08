The Decade-Long Effort To Make Alice: Asylum Has Reached An End

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
2,920
The Decade-Long Effort To Make Alice: Asylum Has Reached An End

The decade-long push to get Alice: Asylum--a theoretical third game in the Alice series--has ended, announced developer American McGee.

After the completion of an Alice: Asylum design bible--a huge document containing concept art, core game design concepts, and narrative goals--McGee said he resumed talks with Electronic Arts, the company that owns Alice's IP, to see if EA would be either be willing to fund Alice: Asylum or to license the IP out.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
36,160
I'm always surprised when I hear stories like these of franchises that I have never even heard of being killed.

Same thing happens with celebrities all the time.

Being involved in the scene, even if it is t s title that interests me I've usually at least heard the name before. This one? Nope.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top