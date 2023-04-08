The Decade-Long Effort To Make Alice: Asylum Has Reached An End
The decade-long push to get Alice: Asylum--a theoretical third game in the Alice series--has ended, announced developer American McGee.
After the completion of an Alice: Asylum design bible--a huge document containing concept art, core game design concepts, and narrative goals--McGee said he resumed talks with Electronic Arts, the company that owns Alice's IP, to see if EA would be either be willing to fund Alice: Asylum or to license the IP out.
