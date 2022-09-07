The crime against humanity that is the modern OS desktop, and how to kill it

https://www.theregister.com/2022/09/05/opinion_column_modern_os_desktop/

The sight of a former executive laying into their old company is rarely less than delicious. And when that company is Microsoft, the exec is head of user experience, and the complaint is about the solid slab of sadness that is the Windows 11 Start menu? This calls for not just regular salted popcorn, but truffle-oil popcorn on a silver platter carried in by a butler.


Yet ex-Rex of UX Jensen Harris, who also confesses to being the murderer of the Windows startup sound, is, if anything, far too sparing in his regal condemnations. In the 20 years since the Start menu first appeared, it has changed many times, but arguably to little user benefit. It isn't hard to find videos of youngsters barely older than the button reacting with growing pleasure as they click around the Windows 95 desktop.


That's because the desktop metaphor was basically done. By the time it came out, Windows 95 was the beneficiary of 20 years of evolution in graphical user interfaces, first introduced in the Xerox Alto of 1973. That supplemented – but did not replace – the text terminal, which would be familiar to teletype operators of the 1920s. Teletypes themselves were inheritors of the QWERTY keyboard of 1873. Some 150 years later, as you compose your emails or write your jeremiad against Windows, that's basically what you're using. Stability in UX is not a bad thing
Constantly messing around with UX is a bad thing, however. All you need is for it to find resources, start software, control your computer, and arrange things to your liking. Windows 95 did that perfectly well, as did Apple's System 7. By rights the GUI should have settled down then, like every UI before it.


So what went wrong? ...
Phone os are way worse.

My desktop runs esxi and windows 2019 server, as well as an occatinal linux VM. That's leaps and bounds better then the mobile "options" you get and I'm pretty satisfied with it.

Windows 10 and 11 have their annoyances but honestly nothing to terrible else people would just run something else.
 
duronboy said:
I haven't read the article, and I don't know anything about 11's interface, yet, but it's hard to be worse than windows 10 without classic shell.
Slightly worse then 10 is the general impression. Always a step in the wrong direction.

10 is usable enough right out the box
 
cdabc123 said:
Slightly worse then 10 is the general impression. Always a step in the wrong direction.

10 is usable enough right out the box
Are you kidding me? Combining folders in the taskbar is the worst. Nothing slows me and my colleagues more than this in out of the box Windows 10.
 
cdabc123 said:
10 is usable enough right out the box
I couldn't figure out how to customize it. Searches led me to install classic shell. It's not quite what windows 7 let me do, but it's better than stock 8 or 10 and I don't have damned ads in my start menu, now. That I can see.
 
JoliOS had the best UI I've ever had the pleasure of using. No one knows about it.

Second place is Windows Vista, and everyone has misconceptions about it to this day. Truth is that it was the best version of Windows that we're still kind of using right now. It was closer to XP and 2000 that we vaunt, and worked like the Windows we're more than accustomed to today.

Also it had a Start Menu and the search bar just worked.
 
