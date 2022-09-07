The crime against humanity that is the modern OS desktop, and how to kill it

JoliOS had the best UI I've ever had the pleasure of using. No one knows about it.



Second place is Windows Vista, and everyone has misconceptions about it to this day. Truth is that it was the best version of Windows that we're still kind of using right now. It was closer to XP and 2000 that we vaunt, and worked like the Windows we're more than accustomed to today.



Also it had a Start Menu and the search bar just worked.