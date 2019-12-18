Not for me. "Most motherboard vendors out there try to offer their own gaming sub-brands, and try to get various component manufacturers onboard, which is the make-it or break-it factor, along with the required diligence of all involved parties to utilize the brand. ASUS is the brand that has managed to onboard not just a single brand in every component category but multiples, and even got them to offer a range of products for the consumer to pick from. The second important element of the right product type both in quality and performance also holds true nicely across all the products we got to put the system together, while some brands not investing as much effort into the branding than others is fine, as the user once again has the choice to opt for a different manufacturer if they want more of that TUF camouflage on a specific component. Both these pillars make the TUF Gaming Alliance a surprisingly potent guide for mainstream gamers, who will be rewarded with not just the performance one would expect from the segment, but also with that cohesive look you won't be able to replicate any other way. Consider it like collecting all pieces of an armor set in an RPG: it looks the coolest when it all comes together. In that sense, the ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance with all its partner brands, like Cooler Master, Apacer, and Teamgroup, can confidently say: mission accomplished." https://www.techpowerup.com/review/asus-tuf-gaming-alliance/