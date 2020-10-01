The age of engineering life begins

erek
"What's next: "We're still in the Apple II days of programming biology," said Pande.
- But that is changing — both DNA sequencing and synthesis are now accelerating faster than computing power.
- Add machine learning to the mix, and the speed will only increase. In a paper published in Nature Communications last week, researchers found algorithms were able to predict how changes in a cell's DNA would affect its behavior and make recommendations for future biological engineering cycles.
- That could accelerate everything from the discovery of new drugs to the development of lab-grown meat, as computers help synthetic biologists truly program life like their counterparts already program computers.
- Synthetic biologists also have to overcome an ingrained public suspicion of modifying nature.
- A global Pew Research survey released this week found larger shares of the public believe genetically modified foods are unsafe to eat than those who believe they are safe to eat.
