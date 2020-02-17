The $600 quantum computer

erek
Pretty cool looking prototype for people walking around Silicon Valley campuses trying to get free Wi-Fi off of Microsoft, google, or apple, etc.
"Active Cypher's completely random cyphertext cannot be deciphered using even large quantum computers since the only solution to cracking the key is to try every possible combination of the key, which will produce every known possible output of the text, without knowledge of which version might be the correct one. "In other words, you'll find a greater chance of finding a specific grain of sand in a desert than cracking this open," says Gleason.
Active Cypher showcased QUBY in early February at Ready -- an internal Microsoft conference held in Seattle. The prototype will also be presented at RSA in San Francisco later this month."
