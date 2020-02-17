The $600 quantum computer

I love that the article pairs this picture with the claim that "QUBY was downsized so that it fits in a backpack and is therefore untraceable."



Dude, it's a frigging Ghostbusters Proton Pack. It's the exact opposite of inconspicuous. You don't trace it, you follow the guy wearing it around, and then apply the XKCD about getting someone's private keys with a $5 wrench.