The $600 quantum computer

erek

erek

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,374
Pretty cool looking prototype for people walking around Silicon Valley campuses trying to get free Wi-Fi off of Microsoft, google, or apple, etc.

"Active Cypher's completely random cyphertext cannot be deciphered using even large quantum computers since the only solution to cracking the key is to try every possible combination of the key, which will produce every known possible output of the text, without knowledge of which version might be the correct one. "In other words, you'll find a greater chance of finding a specific grain of sand in a desert than cracking this open," says Gleason.

Active Cypher showcased QUBY in early February at Ready -- an internal Microsoft conference held in Seattle. The prototype will also be presented at RSA in San Francisco later this month."

1581956833014.png


betanews.com

The $600 quantum computer that could spell the end for conventional encryption

Concerns that quantum computing could place current encryption techniques at risk have been around for some time.
betanews.com betanews.com
 
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
836
I love that the article pairs this picture with the claim that "QUBY was downsized so that it fits in a backpack and is therefore untraceable."

Dude, it's a frigging Ghostbusters Proton Pack. It's the exact opposite of inconspicuous. You don't trace it, you follow the guy wearing it around, and then apply the XKCD about getting someone's private keys with a $5 wrench.
 
erek

erek

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,374
1_rick said:
I love that the article pairs this picture with the claim that "QUBY was downsized so that it fits in a backpack and is therefore untraceable."

Dude, it's a frigging Ghostbusters Proton Pack. It's the exact opposite of inconspicuous. You don't trace it, you follow the guy wearing it around, and then apply the XKCD about getting someone's private keys with a $5 wrench.
Click to expand...
does the backpack look suspicious if you're trolling around the Big Tech campuses?
 
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
836
T

Tactlesss

n00b
Joined
Sep 2, 2017
Messages
32
It's been a few years since I read snowcrash last but that is how I always pictured the data brokers...
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top