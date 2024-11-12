The 285k is embarrassing

Intel’s latest 285k chip loses to its older 14900k and it costs a hefty $629 on Newegg right now. Not only that but it loses even more to the 7800x3d in gaming, a chip that costs $150 less.

IMG_4776.png


Needless to say the new 9800x3d which is 10% faster than the 7800x3d, laps both the 285k and 14900k easily.

IMG_4773.jpeg


Surely testing dead last for cyberpunk is not where a flagship cpu wants to be yet here it is.

IMG_4778.png


What is intel doing? Even their chips are unstable unless you have new bios that lowers their speed to keep them from crashing. Intel has become a joke with their 15th gen chips. Pathetic. When will they turn this sinking ship around?
 
The 285 would be good at 300 dollars at best. 250 would be a good deal. At the price it is right now is beyond delusional. It was rushed and an utter disappointment as far as gaming performance. It's interesting how AMD and Intel on on opposite ends so far apart. Similar to AMD and Nvidia so far apart.
Intel has lost it's way so much it's sad. I hate E cores and wish they just made a 10 performance core CPU like the 14900k with the cores a bit more spaced out for better heat management and like 250watt max. I think that would have saved so much bullshit with e core schedule nonsense,trying to make a gaming and productivity chip all in one jack of all trades master of none and that's exactly what they ended up with. Meanwhile AMD delivering Master of one chips nice and organized and giving games what it needs fast cache processing.
I mean it's a combination of AMD hitting the lottery and Intel shooting themselves in the foot and here we are lmao
 
I actually like the direction that they are going with their new CPUs. The path they had taken with the 13 and 14-series, toward unrealistic power consumption and heat output, was not sustainable. The 285k not a CPU that I would choose for my personal computer but I think that Arrow Lake CPUs are still mostly fine CPUs for a typical multi-usage pre-built computer. And I hope that they can build upon this and make future generations more competitive for gaming.
 
GotNoRice said:
I actually like the direction that they are going with their new CPUs. The path they had taken with the 13 and 14-series, toward unrealistic power consumption and heat output, was not sustainable. The 285k not a CPU that I would choose for my personal computer but I think that Arrow Lake CPUs are still mostly fine CPUs for a typical multi-usage pre-built computer. And I hope that they can build upon this and make future generations more competitive for gaming.
Going towards unrealistic power consumption and heat seems like that is exactly what're going to do again though. In one of the interviews, the Intel guy said that they have "headroom to grow into" because Arrow Lake has managed to reduced the power consumption vs Raptor Lake. That tells me that they plan to increase performance with future generations by juicing up the power again. Basically if they managed to give Raptor Lake performance while using half the power, now they can go past Raptor Lake performance by giving it even more power until it's back to 300+ watts again.
 
MistaSparkul said:
Going towards unrealistic power consumption and heat seems like that is exactly what're going to do again though. In one of the interviews, the Intel guy said that they have "headroom to grow into" because Arrow Lake has managed to reduced the power consumption vs Raptor Lake. That tells me that they plan to increase performance with future generations by juicing up the power again. Basically if they managed to give Raptor Lake performance while using half the power, now they can go past Raptor Lake performance by giving it even more power until it's back to 300+ watts again.
In that interview I did not get the impression that he was talking about power usage. On the contrary, they have tremendous incentive to keep power consumption low because that is the direction that the industry is headed, with more devices slowly shifting over to other architectures such as ARM, in a large part due to power efficiency.

This would be similar to the shift they made from Netburst (Pentium 4, Pentium D, etc) to Core (Core2Duo, Core2Quad, etc), but in this case, without a process node advantage. Imagine if, back then, they weren't on a roll with new process nodes, and the first generation of Core2Duo CPUs was actually slower than the dual-core Pentium D CPUs that existed immediately prior (which also consumed a lot of power for their time). Intel ended up doing great things with the Core architecture, that didn't involve simply increasing power consumption. I feel like that's where they are again now.
 
GotNoRice said:
In that interview I did not get the impression that he was talking about power usage. On the contrary, they have tremendous incentive to keep power consumption low because that is the direction that the industry is headed, with more devices slowly shifting over to other architectures such as ARM, in a large part due to power efficiency.

This would be similar to the shift they made from Netburst (Pentium 4, Pentium D, etc) to Core (Core2Duo, Core2Quad, etc), but in this case, without a process node advantage. Imagine if, back then, they weren't on a roll with new process nodes, and the first generation of Core2Duo CPUs was actually slower than the dual-core Pentium D CPUs that existed immediately prior (which also consumed a lot of power for their time). Intel ended up doing great things with the Core architecture, that didn't involve simply increasing power consumption. I feel like that's where they are again now.
He specifically mentioned power consumption in the context of having future headroom to grow into though. But if they can make big gains without doing so then that would certainly make everyone happy. I wouldn't want AMD to be the only option for gamers, more options is always better.
 
The 285k is actually compelling if you have productivity workloads and need IO, through the Z890 platform, because the X870 platform sucks and the X870E platform is way way more expensive. Also, the 285k can handle 4x DIMMS at 5200 MT/s whereas the 9950X will drop to 3600 in the same configuration. A lot better if you need lots of memory, and not something I've seen mentioned in any reviews. God forbid we see reviewers exploring these aspects instead of all piling on the same gamer talking points.

I guess it's disappointing for ricer enthusiasts trying to buy $500 gaming motherboards for $500 gaming CPUs with RGB everywhere.

I'd be less salty about it all if all the negative press translated into me being able to buy one, but I still can't.
 
