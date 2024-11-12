The 285k is embarrassing

The 285 would be good at 300 dollars at best. 250 would be a good deal. At the price it is right now is beyond delusional. It was rushed and an utter disappointment as far as gaming performance. It's interesting how AMD and Intel on on opposite ends so far apart. Similar to AMD and Nvidia so far apart.

Intel has lost it's way so much it's sad. I hate E cores and wish they just made a 10 performance core CPU like the 14900k with the cores a bit more spaced out for better heat management and like 250watt max. I think that would have saved so much bullshit with e core schedule nonsense,trying to make a gaming and productivity chip all in one jack of all trades master of none and that's exactly what they ended up with. Meanwhile AMD delivering Master of one chips nice and organized and giving games what it needs fast cache processing.

I mean it's a combination of AMD hitting the lottery and Intel shooting themselves in the foot and here we are lmao