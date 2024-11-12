The 285k is embarrassing

Intel’s latest 285k chip loses to its older 14900k and it costs a hefty $629 on Newegg right now. Not only that but it loses even more to the 7800x3d in gaming, a chip that costs $150 less.
Needless to say the new 9800x3d which is 10% faster than the 7800x3d, laps both the 285k and 14900k easily.
Surely testing dead last for cyberpunk is not where a flagship cpu wants to be yet here it is.
What is intel doing? Even their chips are unstable unless you have new bios that lowers their speed to keep them from crashing. Intel has become a joke with their 15th gen chips. Pathetic. When will they turn this sinking ship around?
