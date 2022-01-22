The 12 pin connector and GPU PSU type preference (reqirement?) (re:rails)

Since upgrading the video card in my rig to a 3080 I've become concerned. I haven't experienced shutdowns or instability or anything, but my rig's power supply is no longer correctly sized. For long term reliability, especially with a 9600k overclocked to 5.1ghz, 500 watts is not enough.



So I'm in the market for a new, larger, power supply, but I've hit a snag. While browsing, I saw some really nice multi rail units at good prices. In the past, whenever building a machine (for myself or others), I've always used a single rail supply. The machines I've built over the years have been smaller, usually with graphics cards under 150 watts, so it's been the right choice. And I think it might be again - I don't know yet (it's why I made this thread: since I like the things I buy to last a while (especially things which don't become obsolete), I'd really like to get this right: I'd like to use this power supply for my main rig as it slowly changes over the next 10-15 years. If you think that's unrealistic, my main rig from 2001 through 2019 was powered by my Enermax 365P-VE. From a Pentium 4 1.6A to a 9600K. And no, it's not decommissioned yet. It's still powering my secondary - a 3700x clocked at 4.325 all core. So, to the important questions:



The new 12 pin GPU connector - does it have to be connected to a single rail? If so, that sucks for a lot of people. Most people, I think... Without 50 contiguous amps... no 600 watt video card! Obviously lower TDP cards with 12 pin connectors could work, but that kind of defeats the purpose of having the 12 pin connector. Anyway... If the new 12 pin does require to be fed by a single rail, is it also required of current cards with multiple 6 or 8 pin power cables to be powered from the same rail? And what if you feed them from a different rail than the power to the PCIe slot on the motherboard is connected to?



