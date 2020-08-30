New NVidia 12 pin GPU connector is only for space savings, not increasing power.

There are a lot of bad assumptions flying around about the new NVidia 12 pin connector. From everything we have seen, this is just a smaller replacement for dual 8 pin connectors, which for reason that will be made clear, are NOT meant to carry more power than dual 8 pins.

Some people have just looked at the Molex Micro-fit specs and taking the theoretical amperage per circuit to mean that is what the GPU connector can pull.

Just to make clear what the specs are:

Currently the PCIe (8 Pin) power connectors use Mini-Fit power connectors. There are two types and these are they are rated:

Mini-Fit Junior: 9 Amps/Circuit.
Mini-Fit Standard: 13 Amps/Circuit.

The standard connector is the 13 Amp connector:
https://www.molex.com/molex/products/family/minifit_power_connector_solutions


The New PCIe 12 Pin is a standard Molex Micro-Fit Connector. There are also two types, and here is their rating:

Micro-Fit Standard: 8.5 Amps/Circuit.
Micro-Fit Plus: 12.5 Amps/Circuit.

The standard connector is the 8.5 Amp connector:
https://www.molex.com/molex/products/family/microfit_30

So How much power can these connectors theoretically carry at 12 V.

Dual 8 Pins carries 6 Circuits (some pins lost for sense)
Single 12 pin carries 6 Circuits (non lose to sense)

(Old) Mini-Fit 6 circuits 12V * 9-13 Amps = 648 Watts - 936 Watts
(New) Micro-Fit 6 circuits 12V * 8.5-12.5 Amps = 612 Watts - 900 Watts

So theoretically, the New (single 12 pin) and Old (Dual 8 Pin) connector have similar theoretical power limits. If anything the old, larger Mini-Fit connector handle more power.

So it's a faulty assumption to just look at the pin rating of the new connector and assume that it carries more power. If you want to got that route, you need to compare to the old connector, which is even more robust.

Finally, the way power actually gets to most cards using this connector for years to come, is going through dual 8 pin connectors, so the limit must NOT be higher than what dual 8 pins can supply.

The following makes no sense:
--> Dual 8 Pin (300 W) -> Adapter -> Single 12 pin (600 W).

This does:
--> Dual 8 Pin (300 W) -> Adapter -> Single 12 pin (300 W).
 
I figured the same.
It also rubbishes those images showing the 3090 is HUGE!
If it was so much larger, there wouldnt be a need to implement much smaller power connections.
 
Correct, we don't know what the spec will be yet for the 12-pin even though they can theoretically carry a lot of power. As can be seen in the current specs, 6-pin connectors are only required to support 2a per line, even though the connector can supply much more than that. I think this had more to do with limiting the amount of power a PSU had to supply in general than limitations on the connector/wiring. Same with 8-pin, where nothing changed connector wise (same line of connectors, same connector specs, same PSU wire gauge), yet they were able to carry 2x the current. For some reason the ATX spec likes to under-rate things in order to keep PSU's from having requirements that price out low end stuff. I am not sure if the new spec will bring up the 12-pin closer to it's actual specs or do like they've done in the past and castrate the values in order to make sure PSU's don't have to be crazy sized to support the 'spec'. Aka, if you spec the 12-pin @ 650watts, the PSU needs to be well over that in order to meet spec (and would require 54amps on a single 12v rail), which is a big ask for some lower end PSU's. The thing with this connector right now is (as far as I know, please point me in the right direction if i'm wrong!) that it's not even part of the official spec, so everything is speculation.
So far the only indication is the adapter from seasonic adapter, which is intended for use in their 850w + PSU's. We can either assume since it's dual 8pin it would be limited to 300w just like normal 8-pin, but if that's the case, why the recommendation of an 850w PSU? Surely you can use 300w GPU on a 650w PSU normally. The other assumption would be, since they recommend an 850w PSU it's because the connector is intended to go over the ATX spec of dual 8-pin (but stay within the actual molex/awg specs).
I think we're both on the same page overall, all of these things from ATX are under-speced vs safe capacity limits and at this point we can only make assumptions. It seems logical if the GPU pulls 350w, then it can easily get 50w from PCIE and the other 300w from dual 8-pin or 12-pin, so while it doesn't appear there is really any defined spec, right now it's probably safe to assume it's only meant to supply ~300w of power regardless of actual capacity. I'm sure any slight overclock will easily put it over this 300w theoretical limit and people will be pulling over 300w through it and it would be perfectly safe to do so up to near the actual Micr-Fit specs as long as your PSU can handle the loads.

So as you can see, there is some conflicting information, especially this (right on the box): "It is recommened to use a power supply rated 850W or higher with the cable". You don't need 850w for a 300w GPU, so it seems seasonic is assuming more than 300w may be pulled through this connector. It's all just a moot point anyways, since there is no official ATX spec. This is the point of the specs, even if they seen overly cautious is to make sure their are known quantities for PSU builders to meet. Of course, this doesn't stop crappy PSU's falling short on their rated capacities and shutting down even when you are in spec ;).
 
I figured the same.
It also rubbishes those images showing the 3090 is HUGE!
If it was so much larger, there wouldnt be a need to implement much smaller power connections.
The smaller connector is likely due to the short PCB. The GPU is so large due to the heatsink. If you look at the nekked pictures, the PCB area is limited. Of course, being triple slot and getting a wide FOV lense taking a picture, it's easy for the 3090 to look larger than it is, but it still looks to be a pretty good size card, mostly due to the cooler, not the actual PCB. I don't think they 'needed' a new connector, but it probably made sense to be able to put it on the angle like they did to keep the wires from hitting in some cases due to height.
 
What I don't get from this is why Igor's Lab was emphasizing the point about wire gauges and whatnot if so. Gamers Nexus OTOH didn't think it mattered. Was Igor just incorrect in his reasoning for the new connector?
 
6-pin connectors are only required to support 2a per line, even though the connector can supply much more than that. I think this had more to do with limiting the amount of power a PSU had to supply in general than limitations on the connector/wiring. Same with 8-pin, where nothing changed connector wise (same line of connectors, same connector specs, same PSU wire gauge), yet they were able to carry 2x the current. .
6 Pin spec is 2 circuits = 75 Watts. 37.5 Watts/circuit = ~3 Amps/circuit.
8 Pin spec is 3 circuits = 150 Watts. 50 Watts/circuit = ~4 Amps/circuit.

Both are well under the weakest Mini-Fit connector. Mini-Fit Junior is 9 Amps/Circuit.

Despite using well under spec, you will still see people melted their PCIe connectors.
 
