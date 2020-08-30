New NVidia 12 pin GPU connector is only for space savings, not increasing power.

Correct, we don't know what the spec will be yet for the 12-pin even though they can theoretically carry a lot of power. As can be seen in the current specs, 6-pin connectors are only required to support 2a per line, even though the connector can supply much more than that. I think this had more to do with limiting the amount of power a PSU had to supply in general than limitations on the connector/wiring. Same with 8-pin, where nothing changed connector wise (same line of connectors, same connector specs, same PSU wire gauge), yet they were able to carry 2x the current. For some reason the ATX spec likes to under-rate things in order to keep PSU's from having requirements that price out low end stuff. I am not sure if the new spec will bring up the 12-pin closer to it's actual specs or do like they've done in the past and castrate the values in order to make sure PSU's don't have to be crazy sized to support the 'spec'. Aka, if you spec the 12-pin @ 650watts, the PSU needs to be well over that in order to meet spec (and would require 54amps on a single 12v rail), which is a big ask for some lower end PSU's. The thing with this connector right now is (as far as I know, please point me in the right direction if i'm wrong!) that it's not even part of the official spec, so everything is speculation.So far the only indication is the adapter from seasonic adapter, which is intended for use in their 850w + PSU's. We can either assume since it's dual 8pin it would be limited to 300w just like normal 8-pin, but if that's the case, why the recommendation of an 850w PSU? Surely you can use 300w GPU on a 650w PSU normally. The other assumption would be, since they recommend an 850w PSU it's because the connector is intended to go over the ATX spec of dual 8-pin (but stay within the actual molex/awg specs).I think we're both on the same page overall, all of these things from ATX are under-speced vs safe capacity limits and at this point we can only make assumptions. It seems logical if the GPU pulls 350w, then it can easily get 50w from PCIE and the other 300w from dual 8-pin or 12-pin, so while it doesn't appear there is really any defined spec, right now it's probably safe to assume it's only meant to supply ~300w of power regardless of actual capacity. I'm sure any slight overclock will easily put it over this 300w theoretical limit and people will be pulling over 300w through it and it would be perfectly safe to do so up to near the actual Micr-Fit specs as long as your PSU can handle the loads.So as you can see, there is some conflicting information, especially this (right on the box): "It is recommened to use a power supply rated 850W or higher with the cable". You don't need 850w for a 300w GPU, so it seems seasonic is assuming more than 300w may be pulled through this connector. It's all just a moot point anyways, since there is no official ATX spec. This is the point of the specs, even if they seen overly cautious is to make sure their are known quantities for PSU builders to meet. Of course, this doesn't stop crappy PSU's falling short on their rated capacities and shutting down even when you are in spec