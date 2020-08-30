New NVidia 12 pin GPU connector is only for space savings, not increasing power.

There are a lot of bad assumptions flying around about the new NVidia 12 pin connector. From everything we have seen, this is just a smaller replacement for dual 8 pin connectors, which for reason that will be made clear, are NOT meant to carry more power than dual 8 pins.
Some people have just looked at the Molex Micro-fit specs and taking the theoretical amperage per circuit to mean that is what the GPU connector can pull.
Just to make clear what the specs are:
Currently the PCIe (8 Pin) power connectors use Mini-Fit power connectors. There are two types and these are they are rated:
Mini-Fit Junior: 9 Amps/Circuit.
Mini-Fit Standard: 13 Amps/Circuit.
The standard connector is the 13 Amp connector:
https://www.molex.com/molex/products/family/minifit_power_connector_solutions
The New PCIe 12 Pin is a standard Molex Micro-Fit Connector. There are also two types, and here is their rating:
Micro-Fit Standard: 8.5 Amps/Circuit.
Micro-Fit Plus: 12.5 Amps/Circuit.
The standard connector is the 8.5 Amp connector:
https://www.molex.com/molex/products/family/microfit_30
So How much power can these connectors theoretically carry at 12 V.
Dual 8 Pins carries 6 Circuits (some pins lost for sense)
Single 12 pin carries 6 Circuits (non lose to sense)
(Old) Mini-Fit 6 circuits 12V * 9-13 Amps = 648 Watts - 936 Watts
(New) Micro-Fit 6 circuits 12V * 8.5-12.5 Amps = 612 Watts - 900 Watts
So theoretically, the New (single 12 pin) and Old (Dual 8 Pin) connector have similar theoretical power limits. If anything the old, larger Mini-Fit connector handle more power.
So it's a faulty assumption to just look at the pin rating of the new connector and assume that it carries more power. If you want to got that route, you need to compare to the old connector, which is even more robust.
Finally, the way power actually gets to most cards using this connector for years to come, is going through dual 8 pin connectors, so the limit must NOT be higher than what dual 8 pins can supply.
The following makes no sense:
--> Dual 8 Pin (300 W) -> Adapter -> Single 12 pin (600 W).
This does:
--> Dual 8 Pin (300 W) -> Adapter -> Single 12 pin (300 W).
