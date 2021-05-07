That One Thing You Bought and Now Can't Live Without™

Yes! Tempur-Pedic best $2400 ever spent. Seemed like a splurge at the time, but I rationalized I'd be spending a third of every day on it, so it's been an investment paying off daily for 20yrs.Toss up between a nice memory foam mattress and my cherry mx brown mechanical keyboard that lets me type like I'm a kid again.
Ahh, this is my dream!![cry]My house!
We were very lucky. We sealed the deal in December 2020, and
I got tired of battling my 20-year-old Craftsman gas mower. Even with a new carb, plug, fuel line, and filter it would still take 15-20 pulls to start and then ran crappy. Pulling that damn string aggravated my back so much, I would put off mowing for a couple of weeks.
I went out and bought a battery powered Toro 60v Recycler with the Personal Pace drive system. Holy shit, I should have done this years ago. It starts up with the press of a button and is quieter than a vacuum cleaner. The drive system is fantastic. I can cut my 6000 sq ft yard in 24 minutes and I still have half a charge left on the battery. The cut is also top quality. Now I cut every two or three days because it's literally no work at all.
I grew up with bidets, but no longer have them. My anus must hate me.My bidet; It was weird at first but once you get used to a heated seat its never the same.
Speaking of gas cans, I got a real metal can and a 'for amusement only' flexible metal spout instead of the CARB approved stuff that puts about half of the gas on the ground to prevent emissions and spills. That was definitely worth it and I'm not going back.It's amazing, isn't it? No filling a gas can, no tugging repeatedly to get it started, and it's quiet. Glad that battery tech has improved so much.
Wish I could use them here. Grass is too thick, and too much yard. The rider is a pain in the ass, but I only have to use it 4-5 times per year... did buy a high-end honda-powered husqvarna though for the push stuff, and that's worth its weight in goldIt's amazing, isn't it? No filling a gas can, no tugging repeatedly to get it started, and it's quiet. Glad that battery tech has improved so much.
Wish I could use them here. Grass is too thick, and too much yard. The rider is a pain in the ass, but I only have to use it 4-5 times per year... did buy a high-end honda-powered husqvarna though for the push stuff, and that's worth its weight in gold
best impact in the industry....same one i use. My socket wrench almost never get used....almostView attachment 363218
M18 Fuel cordless impact driver. This thing is incredible and I can't believe I wasted time with socket wrenches anywhere I could have used this. Ditto for the M12 3/8" drive ratcheting wrench. Power tools gimme smiles.