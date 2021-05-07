That One Thing You Bought and Now Can't Live Without™

First Place: My toothbrush. After all my life using rattly, inefficient store-brand rotary or oscillating electric brushes at best (and often just the old-fashioned human-powered kind, the horror) I "splurged" a couple years ago on a midrange Phillips Sonicare brush and my teeth have never felt better! And it's wireless rechargeable so my consumption of AA batteries is way down tooSecond Place: The notebook flagship of my fleet (the Clevo thing in sig). I've had workstation laptops and gaming laptops before but they always felt compromised one way or another. This is the first portable I've had that actually feels like it can properly function as my primary workstation/gaming machine without me secretly pining for a desktop whenever I'm pushing the compy hard. What's the biggest game-changer tho is that it also manages to still beportable while performing like a midrange desktop- its far from a "DTR" sized machine and more like a pre-Retina MacBook Pro 15" (or smaller than a standard zBook 15) in size & weight and the battery is ok enough for someone who stays plugged in 6 days out of 7.