TFTCentral on "fake" HDMI 2.1 and the hdmi org's response saying that's fine





HDMI 2.0 no longer exists, and devices should not claim compliance to v2.0 as it is not referenced any more The features of HDMI 2.0 are now a sub-set of 2.1 All the new capabilities and features associated with HDMI 2.1 are optional (this includes FRL, the higher bandwidths, VRR, ALLM and everything else) If a device claims compliance to 2.1 then they need to also state which features the device supports so there is “no confusion” (hmmmm) We contacted HDMI.org who are the “HDMI Licensing Administrator” to ask some questions about this new standard, seek clarification on several questions we had and discuss the Xiaomi display we mentioned above. Here is what we were told: Click to expand...

This was kicked off by a Chinese monitor marketing their monitor as having two HDMI 2.1 ports. It was 1080p, 240hz, and used TMDS.here's a quote from the article with imo the most important information.I understand that this is my first post, so if someone else wants the post karma go ahead. I can't afford a pretty monitor anywayMaybe someone can repost this in the tech news forum, I can't post there until I have 100 posts