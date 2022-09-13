Testing components before assembling loop, building on a bench, and other tips

Hi. I was wondering if you stress test or boot your components (mobo + ram + cpu + supply) to make sure that it POSTs before you start putting waterblocks or your loop together. If so, do you get an air cooler just for testing purposes? Also, do you ever build on a bench before putting it in a case? Finally, I was wondering if you could recommend any other tips for entering a watercooled build. For example, have a good table, have some buckets, extra tubing and fittings, etc. My first water build was successful but very frustrating. I want to be more peaceful and Zen this time and be more prepared.