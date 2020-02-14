Tempered glass offsets

LIAN LI PC-O11WW White Cases (Computer Cases - ATX Form) - Newegg.com Buy LIAN LI PC-O11WW White Aluminum / Steel ATX Mid Tower Cases (Computer Cases - ATX Form) ATX (Optional) Power Supply with fast shipping and top-rated customer service. Newegg shopping upgraded ™

I have a pc011 and I would like to offset the side panel half a centimeter or so to allow in a little airflow. Anyone know of something that would work for this? I considered mobo standoffs but I would like a bit more space. this is the case: