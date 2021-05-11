Tempered glass case shattered

Thinking twice about buying a tempered glass case again at least I have my backup Coolermaster case.
The case was a Bitfenix Shogun and it was the back glass panel so at least the front is intact. I'm sure not all tempered glass is made the same but if I had something like a Corsair case with 4 glass panels I would be worried. If you ever transfer a case make sure you take the panels off first because the the structure of the case could place stress on the tempered glass side panels. It had to explode on the carpet as well but most of it was on the wooden floor. At least I have improved airflow now with the back panel missing.
 
I too amintrigued. I am using the Lian Li 011XL case, it has 2 glass sides, and I moved it from a friend's house to mine several times as we were working on some troubleshooting I was having an issue with. I never had any damage to it, and since it has a custom hard tube water loop in it, I know it has quite a bit of weight which might put stress on the case while being moved.
 
I had a Lan handle or carry strap to carry it down the steps where I took it to the garage dusted it off with a leaf blower. I put the glass panels back on. Then carried it back upstairs where I hit a step not hard plus it was carpeted it just shattered in my hand I just bumped it but the lan strap didn't break. You gotta figure the glass is being balanced on 4 screws I should of babied it and took the panels off before I went down and up the steps. It could of been from flex in the case. Tempered glass is just that glass it's not as strong as you would like to believe it should be made like fiberglass.

Now I can't find any cases on the internet that I like or that are not ugly. I might bug Bitfenix see if they have a replacement or try to find one on ebay that won't ship broken.

Right now I have both panels off now just feel stupid having one glass panel on. I was tempted to goto my other case but I figured just take the panels off and live it with it since I don't have pets or kids or window nearby.
 
Ah ok. Thats just bad luck man.
You may as well get ahold of bitfenix the worst they can say is no.
Tempered glass is usually really strong but like you alluded to the 4 screw holes make it weak as fuck. If not for that it likely would have bounced right off and just made your heart go in your throat.
GL with the replacement, hopefully bitfenix hooks you up!
 
Comixbooks said:
Tempered glass is just that glass it's not as strong as you would like to believe it should be made like fiberglass.
Fiberglass isn't transparent is the problem. It could be auto grade safety glass, but then thickness and weight become an issue. Pick your poison, Poly - Easy scratch, or Tempered glass, don't drop it.
 
