Tempered glass case shattered

I had a Lan handle or carry strap to carry it down the steps where I took it to the garage dusted it off with a leaf blower. I put the glass panels back on. Then carried it back upstairs where I hit a step not hard plus it was carpeted it just shattered in my hand I just bumped it but the lan strap didn't break. You gotta figure the glass is being balanced on 4 screws I should of babied it and took the panels off before I went down and up the steps. It could of been from flex in the case. Tempered glass is just that glass it's not as strong as you would like to believe it should be made like fiberglass.



Now I can't find any cases on the internet that I like or that are not ugly. I might bug Bitfenix see if they have a replacement or try to find one on ebay that won't ship broken.



Right now I have both panels off now just feel stupid having one glass panel on. I was tempted to goto my other case but I figured just take the panels off and live it with it since I don't have pets or kids or window nearby.