Tempered glass case shattered

Thinking twice about buying a tempered glass case again at least I have my backup Coolermaster case.
The case was a Bitfenix Shogun and it was the back glass panel so at least the front is intact. I'm sure not all tempered glass is made the same but if I had something like a Corsair case with 4 glass panels I would be worried. If you ever transfer a case make sure you take the panels off first because the the structure of the case could place stress on the tempered glass side panels. It had to explode on the carpet as well but most of it was on the wooden floor. At least I have improved airflow now with the back panel missing.
