Temp issue with Intel 10700k

Hey guys, I am having a weird issue with the temps on my intel 10700k. I just recently started experiencing it and I am not sure which factor is influencing the problem. Quick specs:

Core: Intel 10700 stock. (if it is important I can pull settings from bios. I have not overclocked but have adjusted a few settings)
Cooler: Arctic Freezer II 280

Idle temps sit around 34-40 depending on the day etc. When I start processing a video on Handbrake, the temps shoot up to 86C and then within 1 minute I breach 90 and continue to climb. I used to have my Mobo fan profile on silent, but I shifted it to normal to see if this would help, but it has not.

Screenshot 2021-06-22 184139.png


The following things are potential problems that I am trying to narrow down:
1. The computer has a lot of uptime. Is the temp of the water just too warm to transfer enough heat out at full load
2. The ambient temp of the room is pretty high. Sometimes will get to around 80-85 in summer. Would this have a major effect on the temps continuing to rise
3. Is the cooler not seated correctly? I am pretty sure it is because temps stay low in idle
4. It seems the fan and the pump on the artic freezer are all looped together somehow so I cannot control the speed of the pump vs the fans. Is this causing an issue with temps?
 
1+2 are a good assumption.
3, not unless you knocked it or something.
4, crank it up to max at 70-75c.
 
I have the mobo controls set to max out at around 65C. Sometimes It can hold steady at 88 but not always. I just ordered a y splitter 4pin cable to try to disconnect the fans from the pump. I'm going to run the pump at max off the CPU opt fan header and keep the fans running off the main CPU header. I am thinking if the temp in my room is generally high and the computer is on a lot, then the water is not getting enough circulation. If I can speed up the circulation to a constant level, I should be able to drop down the waters temp to a more reasonable level. If it doesn't work though, I am not sure what to do other than get a fan and point it at the computer lol
 
you running stock like your sig says? whats your cpu boosting too? 'cause 1.35+v seems high, does it not?
 
We are talking about the 10700 non-k, right?

1. The first thing you need to do, is make sure that your motherboard isn't automatically applying an auto voltage/powerlimit/turbo boost. Especially if its an Asus board, these features can way overshoot the voltage.
So, which motherboard do you have?
Look for an auto feature or enhancment feature and deactivate it.

Regardless of which mobo, there should be a spot for you to manually set the turbo time limits, as well as the power limits. Stock power limit for a 10700 non-K is 65w. If your CPU really is running at stock power limit and its getting that hot with a 280mm AIO---then something is wrong with your cooling.

With power limits and turbo limits fully opened up, 10700 non-k max themselves out around 160w, but often sit around 140w. 4.6ghz all core. I have heard that some motherboards can actually lock the dual core turbo of 4.8ghz, to all cores. This would probably put you somewhere around 200w, if true. An auto enhancement/multicore enhancement feature could be doing this.
Try to turn off any auto enhancements and manually set your power limit to 60w and see what your temps are. Then turn up the wattage from there and test temps along the way. Intel's built in turbo algorithms will automatically balance the power and turboing, based on whatever limits you set. It won't get crazy, unless your motherboard has a mode which can try to force 4.8 onto all cores. With the normal turbo and power limit controls, the all core will top out at 4.6ghz and even if you have the power limit set to 400 watts, it won't get much higher than about 160w.

Get coretemp, which allows you to easily see the speeds and temps of each core. Then get Cinibench R23 for easy load testing. Its free in the Windows store.

2. If your room really is 85F, yes that can absolutely cause your CPU get a lot hotter.

3. In an average temp room: That AIO should be able to easily handle a 10700 with the power and turbo limits fully unlocked. If you have already re-seated the cooler on the CPU: There might be something wrong with the pump. But its the last thing I would suspect.

You should be able to disconnect the fans from the unit, and attach them to the motherboard fan headers. Allowing you to independently control the pump speed and the fan speed. This will then allow you to figure out if maybe there is something wrong with the pump.
 
So yes, correction there, it is the 10700K, not the standard 10700. I will go through and check the mobo settings and see what is happening there. The mobo is an Aorus Board. Messing with watts is unfamiliar to me, so what do you recommend starting the 10700k with.

Here is what coretemps readings
Screenshot 2021-06-22 212605.png


I am still going to go through and see if I can disconnect the pump from the fans, just because the room does get hot in the summer and if running the pump at high speeds improves the temps, I think it is worth it. The pump still works. The fan on the unit spins and I can feel the water moving through the hoses.
 
Agree with everyone, turn off auto voltage, turn off MCE and see how that goes. Also plug pump into one of the dedicated pump headers.
 
ok I had a busy few days but i attempted some fixes today.

Changes I made:
1. I split the fans to their own header and plugged the pump into the opt header.
2. I set the opt header to run at full speed so the pump is at max.
3. Set Mobo Vcore setting to Override and set the internal CPU Vcore to 1.300
4. Testing the system when the office is cool and the computer has been off for 6 hours

Results:
The system still struggles to keep the processor below 90C. The cooling has improved a little because it takes longer for the system to reach 90C (previously it would take 2 minutes of running Cinebench to hit, and now it takes about 4:30 to hit) but the system is not sitting at a stable temp under full load. Here is a screenshot to show the point when the system was sitting at 90C. If I run the test for 10 minutes, the processor eventually will sit at 92C but it seems it may be still slowly climbing.

Untitled-1.jpg


I am unsure what the next step would be to cool down the system. I have run another test with the core overridden to 1.275v and the system didn't climb above 87C. Should I try to get the voltage lower to 1.250 or stop here? Not sure on the benefits of pushing the core lower.

Not sure if this is a problem but it looks like the mobo is setting the core to 5ghz at all times? My idle temp is around 35C which I know is a good temp, however, I would expect a little lower from a cooler this powerful. Am I just overthinking?
Screenshot 2021-06-29 151749.png


Also, I do not believe it is my fan set up but potentially that could be a problem?
I have:
2 140mm fans at the front set to push
1 140mm fan at the back set to pull
2 140mm fans at the top set to push through the radiator
 
