Temp issue with Intel 10700k

We are talking about the 10700 non-k, right?



1. The first thing you need to do, is make sure that your motherboard isn't automatically applying an auto voltage/powerlimit/turbo boost. Especially if its an Asus board, these features can way overshoot the voltage.

So, which motherboard do you have?

Look for an auto feature or enhancment feature and deactivate it.



Regardless of which mobo, there should be a spot for you to manually set the turbo time limits, as well as the power limits. Stock power limit for a 10700 non-K is 65w. If your CPU really is running at stock power limit and its getting that hot with a 280mm AIO---then something is wrong with your cooling.



With power limits and turbo limits fully opened up, 10700 non-k max themselves out around 160w, but often sit around 140w. 4.6ghz all core. I have heard that some motherboards can actually lock the dual core turbo of 4.8ghz, to all cores. This would probably put you somewhere around 200w, if true. An auto enhancement/multicore enhancement feature could be doing this.

Try to turn off any auto enhancements and manually set your power limit to 60w and see what your temps are. Then turn up the wattage from there and test temps along the way. Intel's built in turbo algorithms will automatically balance the power and turboing, based on whatever limits you set. It won't get crazy, unless your motherboard has a mode which can try to force 4.8 onto all cores. With the normal turbo and power limit controls, the all core will top out at 4.6ghz and even if you have the power limit set to 400 watts, it won't get much higher than about 160w.



Get coretemp, which allows you to easily see the speeds and temps of each core. Then get Cinibench R23 for easy load testing. Its free in the Windows store.



2. If your room really is 85F, yes that can absolutely cause your CPU get a lot hotter.



3. In an average temp room: That AIO should be able to easily handle a 10700 with the power and turbo limits fully unlocked. If you have already re-seated the cooler on the CPU: There might be something wrong with the pump. But its the last thing I would suspect.



You should be able to disconnect the fans from the unit, and attach them to the motherboard fan headers. Allowing you to independently control the pump speed and the fan speed. This will then allow you to figure out if maybe there is something wrong with the pump.SO yes