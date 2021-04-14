Taxbit Cost Basis Question

I have BTC and ETH in Coinbase, and moved some of it over to BlockFi in order to make interest on it. I have a question about cost basis.



So... I use Taxbit.com because it seems like it's a pretty reasonable website to keep track of taxes, etc. I used it to file my 2020 taxes without issue.



Do I have to assign a cost basis to the transferred BTC in BlockFi? My understanding is that it's a transfer from one exchange to another, so it's not taxable. Taxbit shows the "value" in USD that was transferred from Coinbase, but Taxbit does not show a cost basis for the incoming transfer to BlockFi. If I try to manually edit the Cost Basis, it tells me the transaction cannot be edited. What am I missing?