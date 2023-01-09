Talk me out of this new build

Case: HYTE Y40 Mainstream Vertical GPU Case ATX Mid Tower

Proc: Intel Core i9-13900K 3 GHz 24-Core Processor

AIO: Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX 75 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler

Mobo: Gigabyte Z690 AERO G ATX LGA1700

RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-5600 CL36 Memory

M.2: Samsung 980 Pro 2 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive

GPU: GIGABYTE AERO OC GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G+ 1000 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply



Anything standing out to anyone that they'd swap out? I'm not invested in any of these particular parts really, so feel free to suggest alternatives.

All these parts are assuming a white theme but that is just kind of what I'm leaning towards and not a must have.

Use is general PC use...some photo/video editing and gaming. I tend to keep my builds for many years, so going higher is ok within reason. Gaming is mostly WoW, Elden RIng, CP2077.

Current monitor is 1920x1200@60 which will be upgraded at some point probably this year...144p or 4k is still up in the air and not included in this current upgrade. Regardless, lets assume 4k for longevity's sake...hence the 4080.