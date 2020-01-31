Take care : for people from EU buying from UK !

This is true about Ebay and this is true about Amazon and also any kind of medicine you were used to buy in UK. I frankly bought plenty of medicine not allowed in France, in UK online. No problem receiving them. Two times it was blocked when I bought quite the same in the US (and two times they passed), but I was fined one time for trying. And this is going to be true about software licenses on used software that followed UE rules. Also no way to try to have one owns DNA checked legally on a service based in UK. One trying can have this made can get years in jail. Totally forbidden in France even for yourself. Problem was that you could get this from UK without being sued because UK law would protect french individuals at EU level, and there wasn't any country left resisting France (for the french citizen only) in the EU.Not any more after the 31st of january 2020. UK will move out gradually. For instance an UK judge considered that after the UK law software license couldn't be passed to somebody else. But EU law superseeded UK law. This behaviour is not going to continue anymore and probably some of those judgements will be reconsidered and agree with the previous purely UK judgement, erasing the UE prevalence, reconsidering some cases. This is going to be huge, including taxes. There may not be economic war at the top level, but all the little people rights and small companies will be fully spoiled.So if you're in UK or in UE don't buy anything on the other side and try to stay out of any transaction over the border.What Uk wants under UK law :What EU law responds (not applicable in UK after 31st january) since 2012 :Taxes for simple customer (much awfull for companies):This means you may have to pay VAT twice or fight not to (and you may not win but be fined + import taxes).