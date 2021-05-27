Taco mouse disappearing halpp!!

Mates, am getting bloody tired of my mouse. Please take note, everything is very old.



Asus p6t deluxe v1 latest 2009year bios

X5670 defaults

4gb x2 1333ram

Asus gtx960 2gb

750watt psu

Ssd12gb storage and 7200rp HDD

Windoes10 home unregietered



Ojay. My mouse freezes intermittently for like 1-2 seconds randomly. Sometimes cursor disappears, sometimes it doesn't disappear.



Topics:

-device manager list blinks, like it refreshes whenever this happens

-used to have this issue with previous video card as well(gtx460)

-mouse works fine in my laptop

-the whole system doesn't freeze, just the mouse.

mouse.

- checked and repeated ram and 9ther connectors with no avail.

-system running stock or overclocked, doesn't matter, still freezes happn.

- reset bios nd pulled battery nd held power button for very full reset.

Freezes happn while idle nd gaming.



Plz halpp, am cry because too annoying. Tha k you!!