T series Intels

Aug 31, 2009
3,261
Anyone else love used T series Intel processors? I'm currently running 5800x in my gaming rig so I'm not purely team Blue. But for my appliances; My pfsense, my truenas, currently using a i3 7100T and an i5 7500t respectively. In prior versions of those appliances I used Sandy and Ivy Bridge T series as well.

They sip power, and I've always run used Intel stock coolers and they sit at 35C.

The T series is too perfect for these builds.
 
Feb 1, 2005
29,803
I put a 8400T in my father's security camera setup since the software he uses supported quicksync. They work well for what they are.
 
