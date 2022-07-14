T series Intels

Anyone else love used T series Intel processors? I'm currently running 5800x in my gaming rig so I'm not purely team Blue. But for my appliances; My pfsense, my truenas, currently using a i3 7100T and an i5 7500t respectively. In prior versions of those appliances I used Sandy and Ivy Bridge T series as well.



They sip power, and I've always run used Intel stock coolers and they sit at 35C.



The T series is too perfect for these builds.