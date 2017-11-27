System won't boot after changing any setting in BIOS

If the issue is only in changing BIOS settings, you MAY be able to reflash the BIOS and see if that fixes things for you. Of course, with a BIOS that's not behaving properly to begin with, flashing the BIOS is even more risky than usual, so proceed with caution and be prepared to have to swap the board anyway. I presume that since you've already talked to their support people that you already have the latest BIOS for the board. I'm unsure of whether ASRock boards allow you to reflash your current BIOS version or not, so it may or may not actually be an option.



Short of that fixing it, Fix Me is correct - Something has gone wrong on the board itself and an RMA is likely required.