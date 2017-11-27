System won't boot after changing any setting in BIOS

CarpCharacin
I had a thread about this a while back, and I still haven't been able to fix the problem. I have an ASRock Fatal1ty X99M killer 3.1 motherboard in my computer, and when I tried to set the fans to silent, it wouldn't boot after I saved it the settings. It has gotten worse to the point where if I try to change any board setting and save it, it won't boot and I have to clear the CMOS. I have talked to ASRock support, and they haven't helped much. They offered to send me a replacement board, but I'd like to avoid having to do that because it would be a pain to swap out the board, and I would have to send the old board in, and I need my computer. Any ideas on how I can fix it?