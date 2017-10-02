Can't get system to boot after setting fans to quiet in UEFI

CarpCharacin
I have an i7 6800k with an ASRock x99m killer motherboard with a Be Quiet Dark Rock TF CPU cooler in a fractal design case, and the fans have been kind of loud, so I tried setting the fans to silent in the ASRock fan-tastic tuner in the UEFI. After I do that, the system won't boot and I have to clear the CMOS. I currently don't have the CPU overclocked. One of the chassis fans is running at around 1400 RPM and the other is around 1000. The CPU cooler fans are running at about 900 RPM. It also wasn't booting when I was trying to set my RAM speed back to 3200 mhz, which it is rated at, after I cleared the CMOS. How can I make the fans quieter?