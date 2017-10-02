Can't get system to boot after setting fans to quiet in UEFI

I have an i7 6800k with an ASRock x99m killer motherboard with a Be Quiet Dark Rock TF CPU cooler in a fractal design case, and the fans have been kind of loud, so I tried setting the fans to silent in the ASRock fan-tastic tuner in the UEFI. After I do that, the system won't boot and I have to clear the CMOS. I currently don't have the CPU overclocked. One of the chassis fans is running at around 1400 RPM and the other is around 1000. The CPU cooler fans are running at about 900 RPM. It also wasn't booting when I was trying to set my RAM speed back to 3200 mhz, which it is rated at, after I cleared the CMOS. How can I make the fans quieter?
 
either a hardware fan controller, or see if asrock has a software fan controller, or if speedfan will work with your motherboard would be my suggestion
 
Setting quiet has the slowest one tripping the low speed/fan fail sensor in BIOS perhaps? E.g. it's shutting down to 'protect' your system from overheating..
Disable the fan fail setting.
 
What's odd is it still wouldn't boot when I tried to set the RAM speed back to 3200mhz when the fan speed is set to default. It was working fine before at 3200 MHz when the fan speed was at default. It started acting weird when I tried to use Corsair link to see if I could change the PSU ran settings, but then I remembered that I never connected the PSU to a USB header, so I uninstalled Corsair link. I'll try to disable the fan fail setting, and try setting the fans to quiet again.
 
Just do one change at a time to eliminate this.. sounds funky.
 
Yeah, stupid BIOS bugs are annoying. Do you have that board updated to the latest version?
 
Is it the overheating protection setting? It says that it will automatically shut down when it detects that the motherboard is overheating with it enabled. I tried setting just one of the chassis fans to silent, and it still wouldn't start, so I had to clear the CMOS again.
Yes, it's running the newest version. I think it's probably a bug, so I emailed ASRock. If it is a bug, hopefully they will release a BIOS update that fixes it.
 
ASRock support isn't very good, I'm pretty sure that it is a software issue because I had the memory speed set to 3200 MHz before, and it was working fine. Now I can't even do that. ASRock offered me a new motherboard, but they didn't really look into the possibility of it being a BIOS bug They tested it with 16gb of 3200 MHz ram in dual channel, but that isn't the same as 64gb in quad channel. I don't want a new board, because I'm not sure if that will fix the issue, and it is a pain to swap out a motherboard. Even I try to reset the BIOS settings using f9 and save it, it won't boot. It worked the first time I tried that and I was able to change the fan settings, but when I went to change the ram speed, it stopped working. Any ideas of what else it could be?
 
I tried reflashing the BIOS, but I'm still having the same issue. It seems like the system won't boot every time I change a setting in the BIOS, and save it and then I have to clear the CMOS to get it to boot.
 
Did you ever find the solution to this? I built a computer a few years ago and have used it only a handful of times for light gaming, but not actually need to use it for some video editing. It was up and running well and now encountering a very similar issue. Replaced the CMOS battery to no avail. Did you discover what the fix is/was? I hesitate to take the box apart because it's such a small enclosure and I did a great job at keeping the wires out of the way :)
 
Sounds like it's running jedec on first boot, then when you save and reboot it tries to run at a higher speed (either auto-detected or xmp). See if there's a second xmp profile that's less agressive, or try manually setting the speed to something less agressive.

It should definitely boot at 2133, and 2800 should be doable (although it may be tricky with 64gb). Any more and you'll almost surely have to tweak some timings/subtiming, especially if you aren't using the xmp setting.

Edit: oh, and check the voltage, make sure it's running at least what the package says the RAM is rated for.
 
