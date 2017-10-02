Can't get system to boot after setting fans to quiet in UEFI

ASRock support isn't very good, I'm pretty sure that it is a software issue because I had the memory speed set to 3200 MHz before, and it was working fine. Now I can't even do that. ASRock offered me a new motherboard, but they didn't really look into the possibility of it being a BIOS bug They tested it with 16gb of 3200 MHz ram in dual channel, but that isn't the same as 64gb in quad channel. I don't want a new board, because I'm not sure if that will fix the issue, and it is a pain to swap out a motherboard. Even I try to reset the BIOS settings using f9 and save it, it won't boot. It worked the first time I tried that and I was able to change the fan settings, but when I went to change the ram speed, it stopped working. Any ideas of what else it could be?