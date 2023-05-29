System Shock Review

erek
Dec 19, 2005
9,580
80. Lower than I thought
“Well they got it, and you know what? It's great. This is, I feel confident saying, the definitive way to play System Shock in 2023 and beyond, but I can't help but wonder what that other world looks like. The one where Nightdive had the budget and the goodwill to take a few more risks, make a few more changes, and dramatically reduce the number of times it asked me to make a U-turn.”
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/system-shock-remake-review/
