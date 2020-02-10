System shock 3 Cancelled?

M76

M76

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,174
It seems that there is big trouble at the developers of System Shock 3, Otherside Entertainment, after their publisher (Starbreeze) pulled the plug, the project seems to have fallen into development hell due to funding shortages.

Posting under the name Kim Corn Karn at the RPG Codex forum, a former OtherSide developer responded to a question about whether System Shock 3 has been abandoned by saying, "I don't actually know what's going on, but the team is no longer employed there."
Click to expand...

Link
 
Youn

Youn

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Jan 22, 2007
Messages
5,629
What's the engine got to do with it? There are some slick looking Unity visuals these days.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top