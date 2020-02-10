System shock 3 Cancelled?

Posting under the name Kim Corn Karn at the RPG Codex forum , a former OtherSide developer responded to a question about whether System Shock 3 has been abandoned by saying, "I don't actually know what's going on, but the team is no longer employed there." Click to expand...

It seems that there is big trouble at the developers of System Shock 3, Otherside Entertainment, after their publisher (Starbreeze) pulled the plug, the project seems to have fallen into development hell due to funding shortages.