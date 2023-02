I only back up select files. System images just take longer.

It fits better with me regularly reinstalling windows (every few years or so) on hardware upgrades. When you change hardware suddenly your system image is no longer ideal. Every time I reinstall windows, step 1 is hook up external drive and make backups. Use a magnetic drive, I understand the data doesn't age while the drive is off, unlike SSDs.



Cloning a drive can work, but has the same issues of hardware changes making things a little more complicated.





System images and drive cloning make sense if you had work on your computer and a week of downtime while you recover files manually is going to cost you, but for a home user, regularly backing up photos or miscellaneous things to an external drive is likely easiest.