Synology NAS - internal benchmarking?

I received and have been setting up a new DS1821+. I have it populated with the two-port 10GbE (10gBase-T) card and eight Exos X16 16TB SATA drives so this should be about as good as it gets before moving to solid state. Currently experimenting with RAID6 vs. SHR. I don't have a good setup for raw 10GbE transfers yet (much less teaming) and was wondering if there are any tools or suggestions on how to setup an internal-to-the-NAS benchmark so I can get a sense of raw throughput without worrying just yet about my network-side constraints. If there is a way to ssh in and do a dd-like test that may work? Or, if anyone has data on RAID6 vs SHR performance that you can share. It'll take forever otherwise to build volumes, let them do their integrity checks, then benchmark. This model is new, with a Ryzen processor with an embedded chipset and I don't understand what kind of internal throughput it's capable of.



FWIW use case primarily is read/write of large uncompressed video, two clients max, so I'm mainly interested in a setup that maximizes raw sequential read and write throughput.



PS. I do have a pair of M.2 cache drives attached as well but want to get a baseline on internal throughput before understanding how the cache factors in. I don't expect cache to help a great deal here, aside from maybe some side storage of small files / Plex-type use, so I put in two Evo 970 500GB drives because they were cheap. I imagine these are terrible for the application.